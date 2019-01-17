"No normal sport in an abnormal society." I think I've heard these words from the day I was born. They are strongly associated with my grandfather former Sacos leader Hassan Howa.

I was too young to ever have discussed these words with my Oupa before he died but over the years I have developed my own sense of what it means, the essence of which is that if the playing field is not level then how can the competition be fair.

These words were again brought to mind following Siya Kolisi's recent comments about rugby quotas. Part of what Kolisi said was: " Imagine if I didn’t go to the English school – I wouldn’t have eaten properly. I wouldn’t have grown properly. I wouldn’t have the preparation like the other boys did because when I went to the English school, I had to compete against boys who had been eating six meals a day, each and every single day of their lives. And it’s tough."





H ow far have we actually come from when Sacos was fighting for non-racial sport and geez, how far we still have to go.



