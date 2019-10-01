Furthermore, for each suicide, there are more than 20 suicide attempts. This is according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Today being the first day of Mental Health Awareness Month in South Africa, we should perhaps take a moment to show empathy to friends, family members and colleagues suffering from bouts of depression and other mental health disorders that could push them to take their lives.
The focus for this year’s World Mental Health Day, observed on October 10, will be on suicide, themed “working together to prevent suicide”.
It’s we who are closest to sufferers who could help stop at least one person from taking their lives. Instead of stigmatising their disorders and labelling them attention seekers, we could offer a listening ear without judging.