The release of Honourable Mr Nelson Mandela on 11 February 1990 was a momentous occasion in our history, the lessons invaluable.
He displayed not an iota of anger, vindictiveness, or desire for revenge even though, in incarceration, he "lost" the best years of his life and in essence, his family.
He now wielded enormous power but chose development over destruction, reconciliation over retribution, harmony over hate, embrace over exclusion, appreciated the value of unity in diversity, and peace as a way to prosperity.
He adorned the No. 6 Springbok rugby shirt, included Die Stem in Nkosi Sikelel' i Afrika and retained civil servants from the previous dispensation at great political risk. But he DID it.
He exhibited a quality of altruistic leadership unseen and unheard of in similar situations of new governance worldwide.