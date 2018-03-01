The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) has noted with disgust a letter to Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attributed to the Janice Atkinson.

In her letter, Atkinson who is a member of the European Parliament for the fascist right-wing United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), claims that South Africa (SA) is on the brink of collapsing because of its National Assembly has passed the motion of land expropriation without compensation. She is calling for an urgent intervention from European Parliament.

Atkinson and many others who still thinks that SA is still under the British colony must be warned and be informed without fear that SA is a sovereign State and cannot be dictated by right-wing fascists in the mecca of Imperialism on how to run the affairs of the country. Beneficiaries of colonialism which included slave trading and looting of resources of other countries will be defeated in SA.

If Atkison cares about the wellbeing of SA and its people, she must call for the returns of all the mineral resources looted from our country by colonialists including her country. She must be at the forefront of championing laws to punish European companies that might be participating in avoiding taxes and in illicit financial flows from South Africa. She must mobilise the international community to support the fight against exploitation of the farm-workers in SA mostly by beneficiaries of land thefts during the colonial and apartheid era.

ANCWL calls for the SA Parliament to instruct European Parliament to call their fascist member of parliament to order and warn her against meddling with the affairs of SA Parliament. ANCWL members and supporters don't take it kindly when former colonisers want to dictate how SA must run its affairs.

The ANCWL calls the ANC led government to declare any foreign right wing fascists who behaves like Atkison a persona non grata in SA. The era of colonialism is over and we cannot allow to be continously lectured by those who benefitted from the slave trading and looting of African resources.

ANCWL unashamedly supports land expropriation without compensation.

* Matuba is the Secretary General of the African National Congress Women’s League.

