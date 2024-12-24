Guest Opinion: The truth about Xinjiang and its Uygur population

By Meilleur Murindabigwi Western governments and media, particularly in the United States, have persisted with a years-long smear campaign targeting China over issues related to Xinjiang.

However, their claims often lack proper context and are based on false information intended to undermine China's growing influence on the global stage. The reality in Xinjiang is a different story with multiple dimensions. It involves efforts to combat extremism, preserve national unity, and promote economic development. The 6th World Media Summit recently took place in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang. Given the recurring negative coverage of Xinjiang in Western media, it was time for us, media practitioners from around the world, to witness firsthand what life is truly like for the Uygurs, one of 55 ethnic minorities in China. Our goal was to see for ourselves whether the human rights abuses claimed by Western leaders and media hold any truth.

DERADICALISATION AND WESTERN INTERVENTIONS From the early 1990s to mid-2010s, Xinjiang faced a surge in radicalisation, leading to deadly terrorist attacks targeting civilians. Notable incidents include the Urumqi riots in 2009 and Kunming railway station attack in 2014, resulting in hundreds of fatalities and even more injuries. These were the works of radical separatists who sought destabilisation and secession. In response, the Chinese government launched comprehensive counterterrorism initiatives, ranging from a law-based campaign against terrorists to a vocational training program to deradicalise individuals influenced by extremism. The latter combined vocational training, legal education, and cultural integration to address the underlying causes of radicalisation.

The separatist movement in Xinjiang has not been a purely internal issue. There is growing evidence that Western countries have had a hand in encouraging separatism in Xinjiang as part of a broader strategy to destabilise China. The United States has long considered China an economic rival, and any attempt to weaken China internally serves its geopolitical interests. By fabricating and amplifying accusations of human rights abuses, some Western governments aim to tarnish China's international image, hoping to slow its economic ascent.

These actions align with a broader history of Western interventions designed to disrupt political stability in regions critical to their global dominance. The persistent campaign of disinformation against China, particularly regarding Xinjiang, is part of a larger strategy by Western countries to contain China's rise. This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a picker harvesting tomatoes in Bole, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Gou Lifeng)

Western countries have become increasingly alarmed by the prospect of losing nearly two centuries of global dominance. By painting China as a human rights abuser, Western governments and media outlets seek to rally international opinion against China. However, this narrative often ignores China's work in lifting more than 800 million people out of poverty over the past decades, improving living standards, and maintaining social harmony throughout the country, including in Xinjiang.

PROSPERITY TODAY Despite these challenges, Xinjiang is a flourishing and multicultural region where Uygurs live peacefully alongside other ethnic groups. Far from the image painted by some media outlets, Xinjiang has experienced rapid development in recent years. Its gross domestic product has grown significantly, reaching over 1.9 trillion yuan (approximately 260 billion dollars) in 2023. Xinjiang is also a crucial part of the Belt and Road Initiative, which has attracted foreign investment and made the region a hub for international trade.

Moreover, the claim that Uygurs cannot practice their religion is false. Foreign journalists visit the Xinjiang Islamic Institute in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Gu Yu) We visited the Xinjiang Islamic Institute in Urumqi, which trains over 1,000 students. Imam Abdurraqib Turmuniyaz greeted us and explained that the school was created to allow Muslim boys in Xinjiang to deepen their knowledge of Islam while preparing them for leadership roles in China's mosques.

Established in the early 1980s, it reflects the Chinese government's efforts to support and regulate Islamic education. Its facilities include a canteen, mosque, library, and gym. The Xinjiang Islamic Institute also has eight branches across the region, including in Hotan, Aksu, and Kashgar, with about 3,000 students. Imam Abdurraqib Turmuniyaz emphasized that religious freedom is fully protected in China, especially in Xinjiang. The institute's mission is to educate rather than confine students. This institution is a key part of China's efforts to promote Islamic education in a structured and modern environment.

Xinjiang is a region that once faced serious challenges with extremism and separatism but has overcome these obstacles through development, education, and integration. The Uygur people practice religion freely and benefit from the region's rapid economic growth. During our visit to a car manufacturing plant in Xinjiang, we saw Uygurs working alongside colleagues of other ethnic groups. Uygurs are present in all works of life, from restaurants and coffee shops to construction companies, the service sector, and even military service. Some have also gained prominence as models in China's booming fashion industry, showcasing the diverse opportunities available to them across the country.

The broader campaign of disinformation against China, spearheaded by the West, is less about human rights and more about maintaining global hegemony. As China continues to rise on the world stage, the truth about Xinjiang is clear. It is a region of peace, prosperity, and promise, no matter what the detractors say. * Meilleur Murindabigwi is the founder and CEO of www.igihe.com in Rwanda, a website providing news and information in Kinyarwanda.