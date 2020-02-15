Businessman Zahed Sibda last week publicly vowed to hunt down whoever had first posted the video - while denying it was him. This was reiterated by his lawyers this week, who warned anyone who had reposted the video and suggested that Sibda was the man in the window, could look forward to a civil suit and a criminal complaint.
The lawyers are spot on. If Sibda’s claims are correct - that it isn’t him in the video - then he has been desperately and cruelly defamed by nothing less than a mob. It’s the festering downside of the micro media site that many people are starting to realise - that it’s a cruel, cruel place where cyberbullies run amok, with devastating consequences for their victims but none for those who post brazen lies and disinformation.
That’s starting to change, thanks to Penny Sparrow, Adam Catzavelos and Vicky Momberg. Eventually, people are going to find, to their cost, that if you can’t say something to someone’s face, you certainly can’t utter it on another platform - especially not if it can be traced back to you. They’ll also re-learn the old legal maxim that repeating the slur makes you as guilty as the person who first said/produced it (with certain narrow exceptions).
The good news is it couldn’t happen fast enough; the cesspit of spite and malice that is Twitter, in particular, needs to be dredged and cleansed. The bad news for Sibda is that he might have an uphill battle on his hands, proving that it isn’t him in the clip. When he was originally named, his first response was that the amorous assignation had occurred on the floor below his company’s offices.