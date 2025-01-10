Has Your Data Been Hacked or Breached?

Before diving into the details, it’s essential to understand two key terms often used interchangeably but with distinct meanings:

Hacked : An intentional attack by a malicious actor to compromise your system, network, or account.

Data Breach : The exposure of sensitive information due to malicious intent, human error, or system failure.

Even with stringent security measures, your data might still be vulnerable. For example, while locking down social media profiles is a good practice, it doesn’t guarantee that your information hasn’t been leaked elsewhere by you.

The Role of AI in Our Digital Lives

AI has evolved from answering simple questions to becoming an integral part of daily life. It helps us draft emails, seek health or financial advice, and even decide on our next course of action. Early AI applications, like IBM’s chess-playing programs, showcased its potential. Today, AI relies on data-driven, deep learning techniques rather than the rule-based systems of the past.

However, this reliance on data raises critical questions: