Cape Town - Across the country many learners have not yet been placed in a school. One of the reasons for this is the dire shortage of schools. In a seminar by Prof Jan de Groof in October 2019 on SDG4 (Sustainable Development Goals pertaining to education) he mentioned that this is a worldwide problem and one that will not be remedied in the near or even far future. The time has come to consider and support alternatives to school attendance.
For the past 20 years home education families in South Africa have prospered and proven that this alternative approach to education is successful in equipping children for the future. Home educated learners have attained higher education qualifications, started their own enterprises or are gainfully employed. They are well-educated adults that are well-adjusted, resilient, and tolerant of differing viewpoints.
Home education families currently have the freedom to educate their children according to the philosophy and pedagogy of home education, but this freedom and associated success of home education are being threatened by the regulations proposed in the BELA Bill.
The proposed regulations of section 51 presume that parents who opt to home educate their children are negligent, uncaring and incompetent of raising and educating a child. We must convince a bureaucrat (the Head of Department) that we are acting in the best interest of our children. Unlike those under suspicion of corruption, rape, and murder home education parents are presumed guilty until proven innocent.
Any education programme should meet the child’s basic learning needs, such as literacy, oral expression, numeracy, and problem solving and the basic learning content such as knowledge, skills, values, and attitudes according to the child’s abilities and in accordance with the family’s religion, beliefs, and values. The past 20 years have proven that home education, with its variety of approaches and curricula (or lack thereof), has achieved exactly this.