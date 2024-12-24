How Dr. Iqbal Survé and Sekunjalo Are Shaping South Africa’s Future

Dr. Iqbal Survé is a name synonymous with transformation, resilience, and purpose. As a distinguished physician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Dr. Survé’s work addresses economic and social disparities from apartheid. He has not only reshaped opportunities but has profoundly influenced South Africa’s social and economic progress through his efforts in fostering equitable growth and championing the empowerment of marginalised communities.

Dr. Survé’s story is deeply intertwined with the aspirations of South Africans who seek dignity and opportunity in a country still grappling with the legacies of its past. Dr. Survé transitioned from medicine to entrepreneurship in 1997. He founded The Sekunjalo Group, a cornerstone of job creation and empowerment in South Africa, reflecting his belief in prioritising people, creating opportunities, and addressing systemic inequality.

At the heart of Dr. Survé’s vision is his commitment to job creation. In a country where unemployment remains a pressing challenge, with an official rate of over 32% and youth unemployment exceeding 45%, his work has provided livelihoods for thousands of South Africans, directly and indirectly supporting families and communities. His efforts highlight the vital role of businesses like Sekunjalo in fostering economic inclusion and rebuilding South Africa’s social fabric toward equity and inclusion.

One of the defining features of Dr. Survé’s leadership is his commitment to empowering women, particularly black women, in senior leadership roles. Sekunjalo has championed gender equity, breaking barriers and fostering an environment where women can thrive. This marks a significant departure from traditional South African business practices where gender equity often takes a back seat.