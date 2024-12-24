How Dr. Iqbal Survé and Sekunjalo Are Shaping South Africa’s Future

Dr. Iqbal Survé is a name synonymous with transformation, resilience, and purpose. As a distinguished physician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Dr. Survé’s work addresses economic and social disparities from apartheid. He has not only reshaped opportunities but has profoundly influenced South Africa’s social and economic progress through his efforts in fostering equitable growth and championing the empowerment of marginalised communities.
Dr. Survé’s story is deeply intertwined with the aspirations of South Africans who seek dignity and opportunity in a country still grappling with the legacies of its past. Dr. Survé transitioned from medicine to entrepreneurship in 1997. He founded The Sekunjalo Group, a cornerstone of job creation and empowerment in South Africa, reflecting his belief in prioritising people, creating opportunities, and addressing systemic inequality.
At the heart of Dr. Survé’s vision is his commitment to job creation. In a country where unemployment remains a pressing challenge, with an official rate of over 32% and youth unemployment exceeding 45%, his work has provided livelihoods for thousands of South Africans, directly and indirectly supporting families and communities. His efforts highlight the vital role of businesses like Sekunjalo in fostering economic inclusion and rebuilding South Africa’s social fabric toward equity and inclusion.
One of the defining features of Dr. Survé’s leadership is his commitment to empowering women, particularly black women, in senior leadership roles. Sekunjalo has championed gender equity, breaking barriers and fostering an environment where women can thrive. This marks a significant departure from traditional South African business practices where gender equity often takes a back seat.
Dr. Survé’s influence through Survé Philanthropies, has committed substantial resources to initiatives that uplift the most vulnerable members of society. A key example is the Dr. Iqbal Survé Bursary Program, which is dedicated to helping young children take a significant step forward toward realising their dreams. These efforts, focused on education, healthcare, and human rights, exemplify his belief that real progress is achieved when those who have succeeded reach back to help others rise.
Dr. Iqbal Survé advocates for Africa’s global role, bringing pride to the continent. Through his participation in forums such as the World Economic Forum and BRICS, he has fostered international partnerships that benefit South Africa and Africa while advancing a multipolar global economy. As a founding member and former Chair of the BRICS Business Council, he has strengthened intra-BRICS trade and collaboration across technology and infrastructure. His global contributions, while impactful, remain deeply rooted in addressing local challenges with firm focus.
Dr. Iqbal Survé is more than a public figure; he is a symbol of what South Africa can achieve when driven by purpose and a relentless commitment to equity. Notably, his WhatsApp channel has become a space where insights and initiatives are shared, fostering engagement and dialogue among those inspired by his work.
As South Africans embrace the spirit of Christmas, Dr. Survé's story underscores the transformative power of compassion and humanity-centred leadership in building a better future.