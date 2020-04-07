I am one of over 2 500 South Africans stranded abroad. Please help us!

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

OPEN LETTER TO: South African Government; South African Political Parties; South African Media; Airlines; Companies and ALL SOUTH AFRICANS My name is Kathy Whitehead and I am one of over 2,500 South Africans stranded abroad! Just over a week ago our plight was raised and the DA launched a registration system for us in order to help Dirco (Department of International Relations and Co-operation) get a better understanding of who we all were. Whatsapp groups were also created for regions across the globe. We ALL registered and have ALL been patient, but giving lip-service to the “2,000 odd South Africans stranded” has not been enough. The media has given it some coverage but nowhere near enough while Dirco says we must email them – but we get nothing in response.

To ALL of you mentioned above – we are people! We are NOT just statistics. We are young, and old, single and married and some have children, even babies.

Most of us have lost our jobs due to the closure of schools; companies; and lockdown in foreign countries etc. But holidaymakers and students are also among us. So too are people who were on business trips.

We are running out of money! We are running out of chronic medication! We are losing our accommodation and many of us are concerned about rising anti-foreigner sentiment in the countries we are in and possible civil unrest.

Some had air tickets which were cancelled. Others did not. Some of us have been in quarantine already and the rest are mostly in self-isolation and have been so for far longer than just a week.

While we know everyone is dealing head on with the coronavirus crisis at home we are begging you to please HELP US!!!!!

Please set up a task team to only deal with this. Work with commercial and cargo airlines and foreign governments to get us home.

Surely our country can do this – especially when hundreds of stranded South Africans are being sheltered by total strangers.

Where is that spirit of uBuntu? Where is the spirit of kindness and compassion? Especially among our huge corporate companies that not only have the means to help but also the skills to carry out a successful repatriation of South Africans in need of urgent help!

It’s these corporate companies, such as the big banks, the insurance companies, airlines and others that are happy to take our money every month (which hundreds of us send home) but are not willing to give anything back. This is not just government’s problem.

And please – before thoughtless comments are made, remember there is not a single one of us that ever thought we would be in this position, none of us planned it nor did we ever think we would need to call on our country for help.

Please South Africa HELP US!!!!!

* Kathy Whitehead is a journalist doing consultant work in Kabul in Afghanistan.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.