I refuse to wish you a Happy Birthday, Mr President

By Michael Mayalo

Dear President Ramaphosa It is out of respect toward the South African nation that I address you, with expressions of esteem, as a symbol of the South African Republic. Otherwise, you do not deserve respect since you either consciously or unconsciously taken the oath to serve best interest of White Collar. Dear Mr President, please tell me, when did you stop being black? When did you become so selfish, inward, and individualistic?

President Ramaphosa why are you equally bias to Whites and so loved by their establishment and the West for being a unifier. As Karl Marx opined “History repeats itself” whilst the Bible says, “the is nothing new under the sun”. Mr President since it’s your “Birthday” let me remind you, in the 90s when our Parents , Your Peers “Africans” were still harassed and arrested by Boers ,You Mr President were being taught how to fish and how to become a whiskey connoisseur, This people were cruel in their strategy to preserve White supremacy because they deliberately used divide and conquer tactics knowing fully well that in the future the oppressed African majority will defeat them but in order to avert the uprising of the oppressed they created black people in their image who will defend them. They had to co-opt our people in their scheme. Mr President under your administration millions of young people are flocked in long lines waiting for a R350 “Unemployment” grant, We have been turned into slaves confined in poverty and debt. When will the struggle become about the people, about us about Africans? Which African leader is prepared to tell us that power is not with them but with the people themselves? Amandla awethu, Maatla a rona(Amandla Awenu). That Power is with the People not a few leaders who watch us fighting for them and not the people who remain in squalor, degradation, and poverty.

In South Africa, the poor are deliberately poor because you Mr President have decided that the wealth of this country is a beacon of your palms and White monopoly. This few have ensured that they entrench themselves in all deals which will enrich them, and their families and this people are leaders in the economy, opinion makers and business people who corrupt the system. In mining you find them, in agriculture you find them, in banking you find them, they are everywhere but what is sickening is that in their enrichment, using empowerment and political credentials as a back-banner trough you Mr President, their accumulation does not trickle down to the Majority of South Africans who have every right to claim the wealth of this country. We remain an unequal country because you Mr President are not people centred but rather into the self, opulence, and enrichment and with time our people will tell you enough is enough these minerals are of the people of this country not you, your friends and family. Mr President, how do we justify the poverty in Limpopo with so many mines, the poverty in the North West, which is abandoned with different types of minerals, Mpumalanga with the Kruger Park which rakes in Billions? We do not even have shame that a semi desert country, land locked with a few resources like Botswana puts its people at the centre. We do not have faithful stewards here but vultures who have done a great injustice to the idea of creating a just and equal society, here we are dealing with capitalists and aspirant capitalists whom profit is a deciding factor not the people.