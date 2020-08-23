Ian Khama and Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe deserve fairness

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Victor Kgomoeswana Botswana - one of Africa’s foremost countries by many accounts - has famously accused Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe and its former president Ian Khama of plotting to overthrow President Mokgweetsi Masisi. It has linked Motsepe-Radebe to the laundering of $10 billion (R172.2 billion) out of the country, something many banks refuted. Somehow, the public accusations have persisted, mainly because of the stature of the two people. But these claims are beginning to lose credibility because of the slowness of the government of Botswana in charging its suspects and recent findings of a private investigation. Botswana is the envy of the continent. It upholds the rule of law and good governance.

Sadly, Gaborone is tripping.

Anyone suspected of plotting a coup, like the one which just happened in Mali this week, cannot be tried by public opinion.

Justice delayed is justice denied.

Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), suffered something similar.

He faced two investigations, one internal and the other instigated by the US, a 6% shareholder, on accusations of corruption and favouritism. This nearly scuppered his bid for second term, even though all of Africa supported him and his track record at AfDB sparkles.

Another reason Botswana cannot afford this sensationalism is more painful. Africa’s history with foreign-sponsored coups d’état, executed to protect private business interests, is grim. Patrice Lumumba in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was arbitrarily overthrown and assassinated in 1961 with the help of Belgium and the US.

Kwame Nkrumah and Thomas Sankara - both upstanding leaders of Ghana and Burkina Faso, respectively, had their service to humanity ruthlessly cut short by outsiders’ greed. Subsequently, the DRC, Ghana and Burkina Faso stagnated and are still battling to recover.

Other cases of external interference have gorier consequences. The 1994 genocide, triggered by the April 6 assassination of President Juvénal Habyarimana, killed about a million Rwandans in 100 days. Therefore, in accusing someone of intentions to overthrow a government or of laundering money to advance terrorism, we must appreciate what chilling memories we are toying with.

Khama never spoke of overthrowing President Masisi.

He backed his opponent, as he is entitled. His former head of the Directorate of Intelligence Services, Isaac Kgosi, was the one who threatened to “topple this government” when he was arrested at the airport on suspicion of tax evasion.

Khama and Motsepe-Radebe deserve fairness. Whatever we think of them, their views, and the politicians they support, they deserve the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

It is understandable why Motsepe-Radebe had to go private to clear her name. This exoneration does not undo the damage to her reputation, that of her family and of her businesses, as much as she might still be charged. Her contribution to transformation in mining is documented.

If someone of her stature, wealth and influence can be abused by the justice system, what about the poorest and the marginalised?

* Victor Kgomoeswana is author of Africa is Open for Business, media commentator and public speaker on African business affairs.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of IOL.