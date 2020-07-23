In Ntate Mlangeni, we had a fountain of wisdom

By Joe Makhafola IN NTATE Andrew Mlangeni, we had a fountain of wisdom where intelligence met with humility, and not false modesty as displayed by some leaders. In an autograph that he signed in my book, he wrote: “I did what I did, not for myself, but for the people of South Africa.” This unrelenting and altruistic character of putting others before him set him apart from many, with exceptional distinction. He never sought the limelight associated with leadership positions.

An unassuming man of integrity, discipline and self-respect, his conduct was besieged by the glorious history of the struggle for justice and the inequality thrown at him by the socio-political misfortunes of apartheid South Africa.

On his 95th birthday celebration on June 6 this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa and former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe took us through fond memories of how Ntate Mlangeni had an impact on their lives.

Mbeki said that as a young man, Ntate Mlangeni was an inspiration to him for many decades. He gave him hope that the Struggle for freedom would succeed.

“You stood out as an example of what we ourselves would try to be,” Mbeki said.

Recently, on the eve of my birthday, July 7, I received a call from Ntate Mlangeni informing me about one of our associates who was in the hospital after a mild stroke. With his forever-hopeful and strong spirit, he said: “But he will be fine,” and indeed he is fine now.

Ntate Mlangeni’s tenacity catapulted his avant-garde political game plan into the new universe called the New South Africa in 1994.

President Ramaphosa expressed his sadness at the passing of Ntate Mlangeni and said this moment signifies the end of generational history and places our future squarely in our hands.

Ntate Mlangeni’s great-granddaughter, Melokuhle, who was born in February this year to Mpumi Mlangeni (the Rivonia triallist’s granddaughter), will bear testimony to Mkhulu’s hard labour, as he was affectionately called by his grandchildren.

Melokuhle, which means “waiting for greatness”, will no longer bear the shameful bondage of women abuse and oppression of women. She will understand the true meaning of equality that Mkhulu had suffered so much for during his 25 years on Robben Island - mainly for our freedom because we are not yet uhuru.

South Africa’s lockdown due to the coronavirus has proved that gender-based violence is far from over.

Mkhulu Mlangeni’s 5-month-old great-granddaughter will know her rightful place in society and that she is the centre that holds.

She will understand that she no longer has to stand on the periphery because Mkhulu suffered enough on her behalf to be free, just like Jesus died for the sins of many on the cross.

His meticulous attention to detail at 95 was unparalleled. I would sit with him and write his speeches or media statements and he would always have something more to add. He would say politely: “Maybe we should write it this way?”

He was not shy to confront what others called controversy, which was the truth. Inspired by his own consciousness, he told no lies and claimed no easy victories.

He was frank with his observation that there is plenty of corruption in the government and wished so much that the youth of today could rise up like the youth of 1976, with the same vigour they had during apartheid - to fight the corruption and better the lives of our people.

On April 8, last year, I sat with him at his home in Dube, Soweto, preparing his acceptance speech on the occasion of him being awarded an honorary doctorate at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

I asked him: “What is that one issue that you would like to address the audience on?”

He simply replied: “Joe, they are many actually, but let me stick to three. Corruption, crime and youth empowerment.”

One factor that stood out for me from that speech was his views about the level of brutality criminals in South Africa display. “I sometimes feel that the courts must be given a free hand in imposing a death penalty to these perpetrators of crime, despite the fact that the death penalty has been abolished,” Mlangeni said.

The speech went back and forth between his son Sello and myself in an attempt to sugar-coat his brutal honesty in the name of diplomacy and constitutional supremacy. In the end, his wish prevailed.

He received an emotional standing ovation after the speech at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

He never lost his sense of humour and was a soulful man with compassion and depth.

During wintertime, through the June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation, without fail, Ntate Mlangeni would deliver blankets to the elderly in Soweto as if he were a youth himself.

Just this past Monday, his son Sello Mlangeni handed over much-needed sanitary pads for girls at Sizanani Primary School in Soweto.

Before that, Sello delivered instant porridge with nutritious ingredients to an orphanage in Soweto. This is a caring lesson Ntate Mlangeni has taught us, and for that, we shall carry the baton forward.

Unbeknown to him, Ntate Mlangeni has left me with a gift of life that I shall cherish for the rest of my life.

Until we meet again.

Robala ka kgotso Seaparankwe.

* Makhafola is an associate of the June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation. He writes in his personal capacity