South Africa has provided telemetry, tracking and control services for India’s lunar and Mars missions. Science and education have powered India’s growth story. Within this context, India offered 50 000 scholarships to African students over five years since the India Africa Forum Summit. Against all odds, India’s democracy, economy and society have prospered: in seventy-five-years since the midnight strike of the clock when India gained independence from colonial Britain in 1946, the India has leap-frogged from an impoverished new nation - despite its myriad of monumental challenges and crisis of battling poverty to monsoon rains - this south Asian giant has mastered the art and culture of ensuring its one-billion population receive the social premium of education that has produced some of the world’s leading captains of commerce and industry and navigated New Delhi into the space-age race.

The common denominator at Microsoft, IBM and Alphabet, parent company of Google is that the CEOs are of Indian origin, graduates from India's higher education system. From ancient times, Indian civilisation and culture has placed a social premium on education A new generation is poised to take the country to new frontiers with its skills and resources. The concept of zero was developed by mathematician, Aryabhata, since the fifth century. In the word ‘guru’ – in Sanskrit - literally meaning the ‘’dispeller of darkness’’, India has always valued its teachers: in the ‘gurukul’ system of education, the relation between the teacher and students is sacred.

As India recount the joys and sorrows of this momentous journey, we should also reflect on what legacy this generation will leave for future generations. Like other developing countries and emerging economies, India faces daunting challenges in the public service delivery of health, education and a life of equal and fair opportunity to its vast and diverse population of 1, 3-billion. But economic growth and social progress is only possible with human development. India has made significant progress in education - technological institutions, notably the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), compare with the best in the world in terms of the quality of students. There were 799 universities in 2015, and today numbers 1043. The expansion of the public education system, characterized by low fees and an augmented programme of affirmative action, has enabled greater inclusiveness in the student body that is addressing gender, social and regional inequalities and imbalances.

Science and education have powered India’s growth story. Within this context, India offered 50 000 scholarships to African students over five years since the India Africa Forum Summit. In the 1960s, India was on the verge of a mass food shortage. The country was dependent on foreign food aid. Then the government launched the ‘Green Revolution’ with agricultural scientists like MS Swaminathan, who joined hands with Norman Borlaug and others, to usher in high-yielding varieties of rice and wheat. Agriculture has modernised and exports soared to a record US$ 19 billion in 2020. Government stepped into the dairy sector, with engineer Verghese Kurien spearheading a cooperative movement, the ‘White Revolution’ –transforming India from a milk-deficient to the world’s largest dairy producer, with farmers getting remunerative prices while nourishing a massive population.

Despite multiple developmental challenges, India launched the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) inter-planetary mission, Mangalyaan (Mars Orbiter Mission), making its first successful attempt. The probe Chandrayaan 1 was at a fraction of the cost of similar programmes worldwide. India’s booming pharmaceutical sector is a recognised innovator and producer of life-saving, cost-effective medicines and is the world’s largest supplier of low-cost generics, largest producers of drugs, and has the second largest number of US FDA-approved manufacturing plants. The IT sector grew in the 1990s and demonstrated how a developing country could leapfrog to achieve an advanced technology industry, accounting for almost 55% of the global service sourcing market (US$ 200-250 billion) in 2019-20; and as home to the world’s third largest technology start-up ecosystem with 11 000-12 500 start-ups since 2015-20; and the third largest number of unicorns in the world since last year.