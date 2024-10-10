IOL launches ‘No To Bullying’ campaign

We experience it daily — in our schools, in the workplace, in our social media spaces, and sometimes in our own homes.

October is Anti-Bullying Month, and as a result, IOL has decided to launch its No To Bullying campaign, to highlight this scourge.

During the month of October, IOL will be carrying stories highlighting the prevalence of bullying, delving into its underlying causes, identifying what bullying looks like, and suggesting courses of action and avenues to seek help if you feel you are being bullied.

It is often said that hurt people hurt people; so in a bid to understand and bring to the fore the scourge of bullying, IOL will also explore the background of bullies, in a bid to understand what causes people to bully others.