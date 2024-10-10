IOL launches ‘No To Bullying’ campaign

Bullying is prevalent everywhere in our society.
We experience it daily — in our schools, in the workplace, in our social media spaces, and sometimes in our own homes.
October is Anti-Bullying Month, and as a result, IOL has decided to launch its No To Bullying campaign, to highlight this scourge.
During the month of October, IOL will be carrying stories highlighting the prevalence of bullying, delving into its underlying causes, identifying what bullying looks like, and suggesting courses of action and avenues to seek help if you feel you are being bullied.
It is often said that hurt people hurt people; so in a bid to understand and bring to the fore the scourge of bullying, IOL will also explore the background of bullies, in a bid to understand what causes people to bully others.
If you have experienced bullying and would like to share your story, please reach out to us by emailing [email protected] — we guarantee your anonymity will be protected.
IOL will also highlight organisations and helplines you can reach out to to get practical help, and find solutions.
During the month of October, we will also interview high-profile South Africans and celebrities who have been victims of bullying and those who have overcome bullying, so they can offer inspiration.
Bullying is a choice; choose better.
Join us as we at IOL say No To Bullying.
* No To Bullying is an IOL initiative. If you feel like you are being bullied, reach out to:
- Childline — 116
- Stop Gender Violence — 0800 150 150
- South African Depression and Anxiety Group — 0800 567 567
- Sonke Gender Justice — 0861 322 322
- Legal Aid — 011 877 2000
- South African Federation for Mental Health — 011 781 1852
* Lance Witten is the Editor of IOL.