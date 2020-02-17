In the 26th year of South Africa’s democracy, it is irresponsible for the foundation representing former President FW De Klerk to debate the degree of awfulness of apartheid.
Instead of unequivocally re-committing the former President to the democratic ideal of one South Africa for all in response to an EFF demand that Mr De Klerk leave parliament before last week’s state of the nation address could proceed, by engaging in semantics and questioning whether apartheid was in fact a crime against humanity the Foundation re-opens old wounds.
Let us not reverse the gains we have made since apartheid.