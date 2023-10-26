Is your sick note valid? 10 things your medical certificate should have

By Myrna Sachs When it comes to sick leave and medical certificates, clarity and accuracy are paramount to maintaining a fair and just system.

A valid sick note is a crucial document that provides evidence of an individual's medical condition and the need for sick leave. Here are the essential components that constitute a valid medical certificate: 1. Identification and qualification of the medical practitioner

The medical certificate should include the name, address, and professional qualifications of the doctor or medical practitioner who conducted the examination or consultation. 2. Patient information The medical certificate must clearly state the name of the patient and, if applicable, their employment number. This helps to accurately identify the individual associated with the medical certificate.

3. Date and time of consultation or examination It is important to include the date and time of the consultation or examination—when the medical assessment took place. This provides a chronological reference for the medical condition. 4. Confirmation of certificate issuance basis

The certificate should specify whether it was issued based on direct observation of the patient or on information received from the patient. If the patient has not provided informed consent for sharing their condition in layman's terms, this should also be noted. 5. Description of the medical condition A layman's description of the medical condition should be included if the patient has given informed consent or an ICD-10 code. Alternatively, the practitioner should indicate, based on an examination, whether the patient is fit for work or not. A medical diagnosis is not a requirement for a valid sick note.

6. Work capability The medical certificate should confirm whether the patient is totally unable to work or if they can perform less demanding duties. 7. Recommended sick leave period

The certificate should clearly state the recommended sick leave period, specifying the number of days the patient is advised to be on sick leave. 8. Date of issue The date the medical certificate was issued is a critical piece of information that needs to be included.

9. Practitioner's details The medical certificate must have the initials, surname, and registration details of the practitioner. Additionally, the certificate should be signed by the practitioner next to their name to ensure its authenticity. Additional instructions

In summary, a valid sick note should encompass all necessary information to substantiate the medical condition of the patient and provide clarity regarding their work capabilities and recommended sick leave period. This ensures a fair and transparent process for both employees and employers in managing sick leave. For expert assistance and guidance on medical certifications and efficient management of employee health, consider reaching out to a health management service. They can provide valuable insights and support to optimise your workplace health policies and processes.

Your employees' wellbeing is a priority, and partnering with professionals can enhance your organisation's overall health management strategy. Myrna Sachs, head of Health Management Services at Alexforbes. *The views expressed here are not necessarily those of IOL or of title sites.