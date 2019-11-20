On Tuesday, November 19, Israel intercepted four rockets launched from Syria. The missiles never hit Israeli soil because they have a very effective Iron Dome air defense system.
A logical person would know that it could not have been sanctioned by the Syrian government. And, given that there is a truce, it was unlikely to have been initiated by any formal Palestinian structures, despite the USA’s decision to undermine international law and legitimise the expansion of Israeli settlements into Palestine. It is assumed by the Israelis that the rockets were fired by the Iranians.
A mature leader have would called (on Palestinian leaders) and engaged to try to understand the source of the aggression, with the objective of developing a collective resolution. A mature leader would even have set up a meeting with the Syrian government given that they are less than an hour’s drive apart. But no, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not possess the emotional intelligence nor the political sophistication to behave maturely. Like a Neanderthal, he is driven by primary instinct and the law of the jungle; a “my weapon is bigger than yours” mentality.