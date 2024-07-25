It’s time the majority takes control of the narrative

Thought leadership is a critical component of news and current affairs coverage, because it helps us make sense of the world around us, and gives broader contexts to the goings-on that shape our world. But for far too long in South Africa, that space has been guarded by gatekeepers whose intent it is to shape the narrative to their liking. How is it possible that the most widely-distributed and celebrated commentary on South African politics, crime, current affairs, international relations and diplomacy, and interpersonal relations are written by middle-aged white men?

Why is it that we have allowed this minority to be vaunted as the doyens of media freedom and practices? Why is it that we have allowed ourselves, as people of colour, to be told how to feel about our own lived experiences? Through the launch of IOL Opinion — our new and improved opinions and thought leadership platform — we hope to change that. IOL wants to elevate the voices of the marginalised, who so happen to be the majority of this country. It’s time we take back our voices and are heard and amplified by mainstream media.

And what better platform to champion this cause than IOL? Lance Witten is the Editor of IOL. Picture: IOL Among the largest and oldest digital publications in the country, IOL remains the only player in the media market in South Africa that is truly transformed; black-owned and operated, thriving in the face of consistent attacks by our detractors. As Editor of IOL, I have always driven a narrative, through our content, of upliftment; shining a light on inequality, injustice, racism, abuse, corruption, and wrongdoing — from calling out Israel’s genocide being perpetrated in Palestine, to highlighting the plight of the homeless and housing insecure through the Dignity Project.

Social justice and equality are matters close to my heart, which is why we have placed such a strong focus on assembling some of the brightest young minds to be part of our thought leadership corps of writers, contributors who with our editorial team lift and build as we grow. Through IOL Opinion I want to provide a safe space free of censorship for the marginalised to have their voices amplified, so that the lived reality of the majority of South Africans becomes part of the mainstream discourse. Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi urged us on the global stage in 2019 to take up space. In 2015 the young people of South Africa set us on a path towards decolonisation. And now, in 2024, IOL Opinion leads the charge for the decolonisation of the thought leadership space; the decolonisation of the mind.

I invite you not only to join us on this journey, but to add your voice to ours. We welcome all submissions in the spirit of freedom of expression and media freedom. Write to us at [email protected] or visit IOL Opinion to submit your contribution to the narrative. The time has come for the majority to make their voices heard in the mainstream media space.