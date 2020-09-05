It’s time we talk about how much our councillors get paid

Kerwin Jacobs A call to action. I was shocked to learn that R1 564 458 was budgeted for Mayor Dan Plato for the 2020/2021 financial year. I later found that this amount is just the tip of the iceberg when compared to the salaries of senior managers in the city who were all budgeted to earn more than R2.7 million. So I sent questions to the City to understand their rationale for approving these increases at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and in general. It took more than a month to get some answers from the City. According to Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson, the delay was due to “capacity constraints”. Moreover, the answers received left me more perplexed than when I began thinking about this issue.

Annual Budget vs Adjustment Budget

The budget accounts for CoCT staff in two categories: Employee Costs and Remuneration of Councillors. These categories are looked at more granularly in the annual budget under Table 52 and Table 53. However, these tables are missing from the adjustments budget. The adjustment is purely done in the budget summary.

There was no adjustment to the Remuneration of Councillors which means that the 5.5% increase approved in May was maintained in the adjustment budget.

Employee Costs was decreased by just over R20 million. A resolution attributes this reduction to a decision that, “…no salary increases are to be approved to senior staff members as defined by the MFMA (section 77) …” which essentially means that the senior administrative staff of the city are, justifiably, not seeing increases. On the contrary, it leaves a legal loophole to allow the senior political office bearers to still get their approved increases.

However, it is not clear if this is the case. I hope the city will be transparent and publish what the R15.1 billion in employee costs is budgeted for. In its current form, the adjustments budget is simply not clear enough on the issue of employee costs.

Possible Procedural and Legal Irregularities

In their response to me, the city provided me with proof of concurrence received from the Western Cape MEC responsible for Local Government to approve the increases. I had requested this proof in my email to the City as the Determination of Upper Limit of Salaries, Allowances, and Benefits of different members of Municipal Councils states that:

“For purposes of implementation of this Government Notice, “in consultation with” means that a municipal council must obtain the concurrence of the MEC for local government before the implementation of the provisions of this Notice.”

It’s helpful to create a short timeline of events:

* April 24, 2020: The Determination of Upper Limit of Salaries, Allowances, and Benefits of different members of Municipal Councils is gazetted.

* May 27, 2020: Council Adopts their budget with the increases

* May 29, 2020: The MEC, Anton Bredell, provides concurrence for the remuneration as determined by the council.

The notice is clear that the council needs to get approval from the Western Cape Government before it acts on provisions within the notice. Moreover, it limits the remuneration of the Executive Mayor to R1 404 260.

In my opinion, the council adopting an annual budget before concurring with the MEC is a procedural irregularity in terms of the notice. Furthermore, the council adopting an amount above R1,4 million for the mayor is unlawful. There are also then legal implications for the MEC, Anton Bredell, as he would have provided concurrence for an unlawful decision.

Councillors

In my email, I made an erroneous finding that the mayor was earning about 8x more than the average councillor. Deputy Mayor Neilson diligently corrected me on this, cautioning me the difference is actually around 2x. This meant that I must have had my figures wrong on what councillors in the CoCT are earning on average. I referred to the latest Audited Annual Financial Statements of the City and found that on average councillors earn R659 000 per year.

The mayor recently remarked: “So the City must see how it can fund what is required with a reduced budget in a sustainable manner that will not impose substantial rates and tariff shocks to residents and businesses over the medium to longer term.” – a potential solution is for the city staff to take a salary cut.

Why is it that while the council is aware of just how dire the situation is for the average citizen that they have safeguarded their salaries at all costs? How is it justified that the city has gone so far as to cut from expenditure on key projects while their salaries are untouched? How do politicians reconcile speaking about helping the poor when they see their payslips every month?

Indeed, none of this is right in principle, but it’s okay legally.

So what?

Governments should work in the interest of the citizens. These exorbitant salaries are not reflective of a government spending our money and allocating the scarce resources in the best way possible.

There is no shortage of irate ratepayers in the CoCT who have raised numerous concerns about an increase in rates to overcome the burdens on the budget of the city. The latest of these is a series of complaints questioning the need for tariffs instituted at the height of the water crisis.

I am asking the leadership of the City of Cape Town to propose a salary cut. I’m asking the Democratic Alliance to use their political power, as the ruling party in the Western Cape, to use their caucus to vote in favour of the proposition. I am asking every resident of the city to petition your councillors to call for a pay-cut.

It’s time we talk about how much our councillors get paid. Cutting the public sector wage bill is something the DA has long been advocating for at a national level to ease the pressure on the national budget. However, it would seem that where it has the power to implement its policy imperative, it deliberately acts against this principle. It’s clear that in politics it’s not right, but it’s okay.

* Kerwin Jacobs co-founded the Freestyle Saturdays creative collective and is also the owner of the consulting firm @kerwining Global.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of IOL.