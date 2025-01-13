Joburg mayor, Gauteng premier must fix the water crisis

By Ashley Nyiko Mabasa Water quality is a serious concern in Johannesburg, a problem shared by many developing countries like South Africa. Around 70% of industrial waste globally is dumped into untreated water systems, polluting already scarce water supplies. The World Bank has projected that water demand may increase by over 50% between 2012 and 2030, while the United Nations estimates that by 2050, approximately 70% of the global population will reside in urban areas. These trends highlight the urgent need for municipal leaders to design future-ready cities that can respond to such transformative changes.

Johannesburg, South Africa's largest city with a population nearing six million, is facing a severe water crisis. Collapsing water system in Johannesburg has left millions without access to this essential resource. This crisis, compounded by hot weather and ageing infrastructure, has forced residents to queue for water in desperation. A Scarce and Essential Resource Water is vital for life on Earth, yet only 3% of the planet’s water is fresh. Of this, just 1% is easily accessible to communities, while the remaining 2% is locked in glaciers. Johannesburg’s water crisis is exacerbated by poor municipal management and a lack of proactive leadership, leaving residents struggling to cope with inadequate water supplies. Leadership instability has plagued the municipality, preventing long-term planning and effective crisis management. Since the 2016 local government elections, Johannesburg has experienced a revolving door of leadership, with ten mayors in just eight years. This instability has widened the gap between the municipality and its residents. The most recent mayors, Kabelo Gwamanda and Thapelo Amad have represented political parties that garnered less than 3% of the vote, further alienating the electorate. To address the water crisis, Johannesburg must establish stable leadership that can implement sound policies, improve planning, and revamp revenue collection systems.

Leadership and Infrastructure Challenges Last year, the High Court ruled that City Manager Floyd Brink’s appointment was irregular due to procedural shortcomings. This week, the city appointed an acting municipal manager, the current Chief Operating Officer (COO), with a commitment to fill the position permanently within three months. However, leadership instability remains a major barrier to progress. Johannesburg’s water infrastructure is another significant challenge. The city’s water utility loses 46.1% of its water supply due to leaks and infrastructure inefficiencies, far exceeding the national average. Of the 5.5 billion litres of water extracted daily by Rand Water, 2.5 billion litres are lost, highlighting the dire state of the city’s water systems. Financial and Global Context Despite Johannesburg being one of South Africa’s wealthiest metropolitan municipalities, with a budget of R80.3 billion in the previous financial year, the water crisis persists. This issue is not unique to Johannesburg; globally, many cities face similar challenges. For example, Cape Town successfully averted its 2018 “Day Zero” water crisis through innovative policies and concerted efforts.

Johannesburg, however, has shown a lack of innovation in tackling its water crisis. The city’s water utility lacks a comprehensive data strategy and technological solutions to address its infrastructure problems. Moreover, municipal leaders have largely blamed citizens for high water consumption, rather than addressing systemic failures to maintain infrastructure. Lessons from Mumbai Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) offers valuable lessons. The city has implemented water reuse policies and invested in infrastructure upgrades, such as maintaining water treatment plants and repairing booster pumps. By 2031, Indian regulations will require bulk water consumers to reuse 50% of their wastewater. Johannesburg can adopt similar measures to promote water reuse and reduce reliance on strained resources. The Way Forward To address its water crisis, Johannesburg needs immediate and coordinated action. Key priorities include:

Infrastructure Upgrades : Repair leaks and modernize water systems to minimize losses. Conservation Measures: Promote water-saving practices among residents and businesses. Leadership Stability: Establish consistent and competent municipal leadership to drive sustainable policies. Private Sector Involvement: Encourage businesses to invest in water-efficient technologies and community projects. Expediting the delayed Lesotho Highlands Water Project is crucial to enhancing Johannesburg’s water supply. Additionally, the private sector can contribute by adopting water reuse practices and funding infrastructure development. Finally, Johannesburg’s water crisis requires a unified response from government, communities, and the private sector. Leadership stability, innovative solutions, and sustainable practices are essential to securing a stable and equitable water future. The lessons from cities like Mumbai and Cape Town demonstrate that with proactive measures, Johannesburg can overcome its challenges and safeguard water resources for future generations. * Ashley Nyiko Mabasa holds a Master’s Degree in Economic and Labour Sociology and a Master’s of Management in Public Policy, both from Wits University, and he is the Executive Manager in the Office of the Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources.