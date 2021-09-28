Leading the tide of unity and progress, uniting the forces of global development

OPINION: China also calls on developed countries to take practical actions as soon as possible to support and help developing countries to get vaccines and other essential anti-pandemic materials, so as to contribute to an early global victory against Covid-19. ON SEPTEMBER 21, President Xi Jinping attended the general debate of the 76th session of the General Assembly of the UN and delivered an important speech, stressing that we must beat Covid-19 and win this decisive battle that is crucial to the future of humanity; we must revitalise economies and promote stronger, greener and healthier global development; we must strengthen solidarity and put into practice the concept of mutual respect and win-win co-operation in international relations; we must improve global governance and practise true multilateralism.

President Xi proposed a Global Development Initiative, calling for staying committed to development as a priority; staying committed to a people-centred approach; staying committed to benefits for all; staying committed to innovation-driven development; staying committed to harmony between man and nature; staying committed to results-oriented actions. By guiding the direction of common global development and drawing up a blueprint for coping with the changes in the world, President Xi has shown the profound vision of a great leader and his mindfulness of the common good of humanity. Overcoming the difficulties together and promoting international co-operation in the fight against the pandemic

In the general debate of the 76th session of the General Assembly of the UN, President Xi Jinping solemnly declared that China would strive to provide a total of 2 billion doses of vaccines to the world by the end of this year. In addition to having donated $US100 million to Covax, China would donate 100 million doses of vaccines to developing countries around the world this year. China would try its best to ensure vaccine accessibility and affordability in developing countries. China also calls on developed countries to take practical actions as soon as possible to support and help developing countries to get vaccines and other essential anti-pandemic materials, so as to contribute to an early global victory against Covid-19.

Benefiting both ourselves and others and contributing fully to the shared development of the world As the largest developing country in the world, China has taken the lead in achieving the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), while actively engaging in "South-South co-operation", providing development assistance to 166 countries and international organisations, and offering strong support to more than 120 developing countries in implementing the UN MDGs. In his speech, President Xi Jinping solemnly put forward a global development initiative, emphasising the importance of jointly promoting global development to a new stage of balance, co-ordination and inclusiveness and building a global community of development with a shared future.

President Xi announced that China would step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and would not build new coal-fired power projects abroad. We welcome countries around the world to join the Global Development Initiative, deepen the alignment of each other’s development strategies, and jointly promote co-operation in key areas to create a brighter future for global development. Keeping up with the times and making every effort to foster a new model of international relations President Xi has stressed that a world of peace and development should embrace civilisations of various forms, and must accommodate diverse paths to modernisation. Democracy is not a special right reserved to any particular country, but a right for the people of all countries to partake in.

We need to advocate peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, which are the common values of humanity, and reject the practice of forming small circles or zero-sum games. The Chinese people have always celebrated and strived to pursue a vision of peace, amity and harmony. China has never, and will never, invade or bullied others, or sought hegemony. China is always a builder of world peace, contributor to global development, defender of the international order and provider of public goods. Working together and defending true multilateralism vigorously

President Xi has unequivocally pointed out that in the world, there is only one international system, i.e. the international system with the UN at its core. There is only one international order, i.e. the international order underpinned by international law. And there is only one set of rules, i.e. the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. Countries should oppose the trick of imposing rules made by a few countries on the international community under the guise of multilateralism, so as to avoid creating new divisions and triggering new conflicts. The UN should hold high the banner of true multilateralism; advance endeavour in a balanced manner, in all three areas of security, development and human rights and see to it that commitments made by all parties to multilateralism are truly delivered. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the UN. Over the past 50 years, China has always defended international fairness and justice, spoken up and acted for justice, and made every effort to promote the peaceful development of all mankind.

President Xi's address to the General Assembly of the UN expressed the common feelings of the vast majority of countries, demonstrating China's role as a responsible major country that stands at a new historical starting point and promotes the development of a more just and rational global governance system, and reflecting China's firm support for the status and role of the UN. We will never forget that 50 years ago, it was our African brothers and other developing countries who "carried" China into the UN. At present, the UN has 54 African members. In the 21st century, the UN would be politically and morally untenable without paying attention to African peace and helping African development. China will continue to help Africa to correct the "injustice of governance", to achieve equal rights, equal opportunities and equal rules for all countries, and to increase the representation and voice of Africa and developing countries in the UN. China's vote always belongs to developing countries.