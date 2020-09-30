Lessons Africa should learn from China

By Sheng Bingbing China’s development leading to the lifting of more than 800 million people out of poverty in just several decades was a truly remarkable achievement and inspiration, said Siyavuya Mzantsi, editor of Cape Times He was addressing a Book Review Seminar on the third volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China at the Newspaper House in Cape Town on September 28. Mzantsi pointed out that China’s global efforts to foster development, in Africa, in particular, have seen the injection of funds and introduction of advanced technologies, along with creation of new jobs, in the continent. “This may be seen as a consolidation of the historical friendship between the Chinese people and the people of Africa,” Mzantsi said. Hosted by Beijing Review Africa Bureau and co-organised by the Independent Media Group and Global Max Media Group, the event was also attended by councillor Anwar Adams, president of the Democratic Independent Party of South Africa; Iris Wu, co-director of the Confucius Institute at UWC; and Ni Yanshuo, chief reporter of Beijing Review Africa Bureau.

Adams stated that it is of great importance for the government to always put the needs of the people at the centre of its work.

“Taking China as an example, the upliftment of millions of people out of poverty, was only achievable through the combined efforts of the whole nation.

“This was because the government put the people’s needs as its first priority,” he noted.

Wu, in her keynote speech, highlighted the importance of China making joint efforts with South Africa and Africa, in general, in various fields, using China-Africa solidarity against the Covid-19 pandemic as an example.

She stated that South Africa had not fought against Covid-19 alone in the past several months.

China has provided financial support, medical equipment, knowledge and expertise, and stayed in solidarity with the people of South Africa.

The book clearly indicates the reasons behind China’s willingness to always help others, especially African countries.

In his closing remarks, Ni stated that since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in October 2017, Chinese President Xi has put forward many ideas drawn from his experiences in governance in the new era, charting the course in tune with the times and further enriching the theoretical base of the Party.

This book is not about abstract concepts and political jargon.

Rather, it tells the philosophy behind the governance of China, a country with 1.4 billion people; reflects on the concrete measures taken to eradicate absolute poverty throughout the country by the end of this year, despite the negative impact brought by Covid-19, shows how China has gradually developed itself into the world’s second-largest economy; illustrates how China fights corruption and ensures clean governance; and highlights how the country raises the awareness of its citizens about the preservation of its ecological environment.

The book is now available in South Africa in Exclusive Books stores and loot.co.za

“This book can help South African people better understand China,” added Ni.

At the end of the event, guest speakers and the audience received copies of the book.

Beijing Review Africa Bureau also donated 5000 surgical masks to Independent Media Group to aid fellow journalists in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.