For many, making a plan means buying a generator or investing in solar panels or getting an inverter. They’re expensive solutions, but the fact that the batteries are being stolen with increasing regularity from our cellphone towers - apparently for direct export to Zimbabwe - shows us that the green economy is upon us, whether we like it or not.
In fact, Hiten Parmer, the director of uYilo, the government-sponsored think tank and lab at the Nelson Mandela University looking specifically at electro-mobility, reckons the Eskom crisis has been a blessing in disguise because it’s started the “de-carbonisation of the national grid”. If it sounds like a euphemism for people making a plan, you’re probably right.
Electric vehicles have more of a chance in this country, not because we want to save the economy, but because they’re effectively batteries on wheels that you can charge up at home and then drive around in town to your heart’s content for about three days between charges - and the tech is getting better and cheaper.
It’s the South African way: when things don’t work, the haves merely contract out; whether Panyaza Lesufi or Aaron Motsoaledi like it or not. Education? Health? Security? Go private.