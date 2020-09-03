Letter: Information sought on fatal 1943 SA Air Force air crash

Dear Editor, I am seeking any information about a fatal air crash that happened in 1943 at an air training school somewhere, I believe, in the Cape region. One of those involved was a British National who was a corporal in the South African Air Force. Cpl Thomas Edwin Reed Cook, then about 42, (born 5 January 1901) survived the crash, but all his colleagues died. Cook, orginally from Cuckfield, Sussex, England, ran the Prince Albert Hotel in Simonstown for a while, now I understand to be a backpackers centre. He also coached and occasionally played cricket in the Cape.

So far air force archivists have been unable to help me, despite a search and despite the fact the crash is common knowledge in the UK, even if detail is lacking.

It is a long shot, But I wonder of any of your readers have any knowledge or recollection of this crash. Information is scant, but it is likely the crash happened in June or July 1943 (Cook wrote home in December saying he had been in hospital about six months).

Cook still holds the all-time record for goals for English Premier Division team Brighton and Hove Albion, and he scored more than 20 000 runs for Sussex. He died aged 49 in Brighton.

If anyone can help in any way I may be e mailed on [email protected]

Thank you for your time.

Philip J Dennett

Burgess Hill

West Sussex, England