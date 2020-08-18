Letter: Time to show zero tolerance towards behaviour of men like Moulana Sampson

Pretoria - I write this with the greatest of respect for the Ulemah (religious leaders) of South Africa. I write this as an ordinary Muslim woman. I am not a religious scholar, just a woman that was largely offended by the small-minded actions of an Islamic leader who saw the need to make a video of his thoughts of marrying his second wife. The fact that he needed to record his thoughts and indulge in what came across as “funny” smacks of disrespect towards his future wife. While I am sure many people are sharing this video in the effort of being funny and probably many “patting him on the back” and “egging” him on for doing so, is disgusting let alone downright deplorable. This continued commodification of women by our leaders is unacceptable and this behaviour should be called out. He should be held accountable for it. My meagre understanding of the religion teaches me that Muslim women are to be respected as human beings with rights as equal citizens that have the highest place of respect in our religion, not to be reduced to being animals and therefore treated in that way. It is a shame that such behaviour can be considered “okay” because it is part of our culture. Culture is man-made and not Shari’ah (Islamic Law) and definitely can be changed.

This type of behaviour is harmful towards the dignity of Muslim women and should be challenged and eradicated with immediate effect. This behaviour perpetuates the perception of women in society as “nothing” and therefore makes it difficult for Muslim women to exist.

What are we saying about Muslim women by broadcasting videos of such nature? What are we saying to our youth and children - it is okay to treat women in this way and that it is okay to accept being treated in this way? What is the impact of encouraging such behaviour towards Muslim women and girls? I can think of a few:

1. Girls develop low self-esteem because they are likened to being chickens devoid of opinions and therefore incapable of making decisions.

2. Mothers can be disrespected by their sons because they are only on this Earth in service to men and therefore it is justified to physically abuse and kick a woman like a dog (something we should not even be doing to animals) if she did not live up to that perception.

Let’s take a moment to ask why we have the social problems that we have, of which the Muslim community is no exception. It is because we have leaders such as Moulana Dawood Sampson spewing derogatory notions of women from the pulpits thereby influencing social behaviour that breaks down the fabric of society resulting in women and girls carrying the burden at the receiving end.

In the Qur’an there is no example of the degradation of women and therefore in the practice of the Prophet (Peace be upon him) and in the leadership of the predecessors the example lies within the addressing of such behaviour during those times.

One such example is when the companion Abu Dharr(ra) humbly admitted about himself that, “I once exchanged insults with a man, so I chastised him about his mother. He complained about me to the Prophet (Peace be upon him) who then said to me, ‘Did you exchange insults with so and so?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ He said, ‘Did you insult his mother?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ He said, ‘You are a man in whom is [an aspect of the pre-Islamic] ignorance.’ 1

Should we not rather take from these leadership examples to cultivate our social interaction with each other and establish a culture based on Islamic principles than make a mockery of creation and sanction ridiculing and bullying of each other reminiscent of pre- Islamic ignorance.

It is the power within our community to stand up against this tyranny of dominance over women, the actual rocks of our society. It is opportune within this Women’s Month to show zero tolerance towards toxic masculine behaviour that is oppressive and terrorizes women into submission.

While it is commendable that the MJC has approached Mowlana Dawood Sampson and asked him to post an apology, which he did, THIS IS NOT ENOUGH! This is not leadership; this is just a parent disciplining a child.

I do acknowledge that the MJC affirmed their collective responsibility to protect the women of our society. There is no mention on how this is done, this comes across as the usual lip- service women receive in order to shut us up.

I challenge all members of society (a culture comprises of societal inter- exchange) and especially our Islamic leadership to raise their voices in dialogue and do a true analysis of the behaviour of our leaders and men (the Imams and leaders of their households) and their contributions towards Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and jointly develop a plan of action wherein we all hold each other accountable for our un-Islamic behaviour.

In addition, our country has a Strategic plan for GBV and the religious section needs strengthening, we as a community can lead on this component.

Yumnah Hattas

Concerned Muslim Woman, daughter, sister, wife and mother of 3 adolescent daughters.

* The views expressed here are not necessarily those of IOL.

1 Collected by al-Bukhâri (6050) and Muslim (1661)