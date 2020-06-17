LETTER: Treatment and rehabilitation may be key to ending gender-based violence

Too often we are focused on the police to solve what is, in essence, a social and mental health issue. Punishment in the short term may work but those that abuse will go back to their old ways, escaping from an abuser successfully simply means that the abuser will move onto their next victim, we need solutions to fix these problems.





There are men who are sociopaths, psychopaths, who suffer from borderline personality disorders or anger dysregulation that would benefit from treatment and that may in the long term with treatment stop becoming abusers and stop turning into murderers. If the government creates treatment programs and used community treatment orders to force those suspected of domestic abuse into these programs it would go a long way to fix this scourge on our society, instead of simply jailing them and then letting them out to abuse again.



