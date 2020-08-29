Letter: Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangawa has nothing to celebrate after two years in power

By Tapiwa Muskwe I struggle to understand what exactly the Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa has so far achieved in office two years after inauguration. Corruption has increased in all sectors of the Zimbabwean economy, including government institutions. He has also spearheaded the rigging of elections and has attempted to destroy the opposition party. Human rights abuses have intensified significantly worse than witnessed in Mugabe’s era. Unemployment and high inflation have caused many Zimbabweans to cross Limpopo river with dangerous crocodiles into South Africa looking for better economic conditions.

The Zimbabwean transport system is dysfunctional with poor roads networks, traffic lights not working, roads full of potholes causing major accidents, road signs and directions are missing.

The healthcare system has collapsed with hospitals with no resources, equipment and machines. Nurses and doctors are always on industrial action seeking better working conditions. Operations are cancelled because of staff shortages and lack of electricity.

Residents in urban areas are drinking sewage and mud-contaminated water. There have been numerous outbreaks of cholera, typhoid and diarrhoea.

The banking system in Zimbabwe is unstable with no cash in banks, no cash in ATMs and no foreign currency.

President Mnangagwa’s two years in office has been served with abject failures and gross human rights abuses. He should resign.

Stockwell

United Kingdom