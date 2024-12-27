Lighting the Flame of Justice: The Launch of the Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice

Address by Mphumzi Mdekazi, Chief Executive Officer on the occasion of the Launch of the Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice Cape Town, South Africa Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, esteemed guests, friends, and allies. Today, we gather here to take a decisive step towards justice, equality, and peace—foundational values that resonate not only with our shared humanity but also with the histories, struggles, and enduring hopes of our people.

We are here to launch the Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice, an organization dedicated to addressing the persistent social injustices and human rights violations that continue to shape lives and communities, both here in South Africa and across the globe. The Context of Our Mission: A Struggle Long in the Making South Africa’s past is marked by deep scars from apartheid—a systematic denial of rights, dignity, and economic participation for the majority of our population. The struggle for democracy achieved nearly three decades ago, held a vision of freedom and equality for every citizen. Yet, today, we find ourselves confronting harsh realities. Economic and social disparities have widened, a testament to policies and programs that have often fallen short of fostering a genuinely equitable and inclusive society.

Our townships and rural areas still struggle with the vestiges of structural inequality. As a nation, we must ask ourselves if we are doing enough to dismantle these legacies or whether we are passively allowing them to persist. Our foundation stands firm in its commitment to confront these issues head-on. Our mission is rooted in Amílcar Cabral’s words: “Tell no lies; claim no easy victories.” This is a reminder that the work ahead of us is neither simple nor short, but the road to justice demands truth and a steadfast commitment to the dignity of every individual. South Africa’s Responsibility Within the Broader African and Global Struggle Our mission does not stop at the borders of South Africa. Around the world, communities endure oppression, conflict, and human rights abuses.

The plight of Palestinians, suffering under a relentless blockade and escalating violence, resonates deeply with those who know the pain of systemic injustice. Recent hostilities in Gaza and Lebanon underscore the need for urgent action, dialogue, and a global recommitment to justice. South Africans, bearing our own history of struggle, feel a profound responsibility to stand in solidarity with these communities. Closer to home, in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan, armed conflict and political instability continue to inflict severe hardship on citizens, with families displaced, lives lost, and countless individuals trapped in cycles of terror and suffering. The ongoing violence in these nations highlights a broader crisis that demands not only South Africa’s attention but the commitment of all who believe in peace and justice. We call for an end to these conflicts and urge both African and global leaders to champion diplomatic solutions, prioritize humanitarian aid, and uphold the sanctity of human rights.

Just as we seek freedom from oppression, we must also advocate for an Africa where all people can live in safety, dignity, and hope. As Chinua Achebe reminds us, “We cannot trample upon the humanity of others without devaluing our own.” Our liberation, therefore, is intricately linked to the freedom and dignity of others. Building Partnerships to Create Sustainable Impact As we launch this foundation, we do so with the awareness that we cannot achieve our goals in isolation.

To effectively address economic and political inequalities, we will form alliances with like-minded organizations, both locally and internationally. Our work will focus not only on projects within our own borders but will extend to facilitate conflict resolution and empower communities wherever justice is compromised. Léopold Sédar Senghor, a visionary poet and leader, once said, “The aim of our actions is not simply to resist, but to build a world where all peoples have a place, with their equal worth recognized.” This call to action is at the heart of our mission. Our partnerships are designed to amplify our impact and ensure that the work we undertake is sustained by collaboration, mutual respect, and shared purpose. A Call to Action: Building a Legacy of Justice Ladies and gentlemen, today we are taking a bold stand. The Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice will be a champion for the oppressed, a sanctuary for the voiceless, and an unyielding advocate for justice.

This is not merely a response to historical injustices; it is a dedication to shaping a future where human rights are protected and where equality is a lived reality, not just an ideal. As we move forward, let us hold to Cabral’s wisdom of truth, Senghor’s vision of equality, and Achebe’s conviction in our shared humanity. It is fitting that we launch our Foundation in October - the month of Albertina Sisulu’s birth and the month Walter Sisulu was released from Robben Island after 26 years of imprisonment. His only "crime" was demanding freedom, justice, and equality for all South Africans. As we embark on this journey, let us honour the sacrifices of Walter and Albertina Sisulu - whose legacy our Foundation proudly bears - and their family, who together endured nearly 59 years in prison as political prisoners. A story unmatched in annals of political history. May we forge a path that brings dignity, respect, and justice to all who have been denied these rights for far too long. Together, let us work tirelessly so that future generations will live in a world defined not by division but by unity, justice, and peace.