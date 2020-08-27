Litmus test for the ANC Integrity Commission is how it deals with vote buying allegations

Champ Sipuru “The road to hell is paved with good intentions”, this well-known phrase keeps on popping into my mind when I think about the Integrity Commission. En route to the 53rd ANC National Conference at Mangaung in 2012, I was and still remain a strong proponent of the establishment of this commission. It is imperative to understand and remain focused on why there was a need to establish an ANC Integrity Commission. The 53rd National Conference reaffirmed the preceding National General Council (NGC) Resolution on the setting up of Integrity Commissions at all levels of the organisation, and declared: “More urgent steps should be taken to protect the image of the organisation and enhance its standing in society by ensuring, among others, that urgent action is taken to deal with public officials, leaders and members of the ANC who face damaging allegations of improper conduct. In addition, measures should be put in place to prevent abuse of power or office for private gain or factional interests.” The aims of the commission were always rightly to protect the integrity of the African National Congress (ANC) from within, and without, as an organisation that upholds the values of integrity and honour.

I respect comrade George Mashamba, the Chair of the Integrity Commission, and a veteran of the ANC. He was staying with us as students of Khanya College, a product of the liberation movement, at Khanya College Residence in 1987 when he was still operating underground. I also worked with him during the contest for the position of chairperson of the ANC in Limpopo which he won by two votes, one of which was mine.

With an illustrious history as a liberation fighter, and one of the early recruits of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK), Cde George has all the correct credentials. His calm, unflappable demeanour, and strength of personality and understanding of the historical liberation task of the ANC, as well as ideological clarity, make him ideally suited for the position.

All these strengths were amply on display in a recent frank interview with him on the Newzroom Afrika television news channel. Comrade George’s clear understanding that the ANC is in a deep existential crisis, and that the promises and hopes of our first democratic elections on the 27th of April 1994 have not been met, reverberated throughout the country. On social media his comment that, “We promised people heaven, but we are in a terrible desert”, was tweeted and retweeted widely.

We need level-headed elders who see things for what they are. Comrade George’s comments indicate that he is such a leader. Yet, sadly, up to now he has failed to provide the required decisive, even-handed, direction and leadership to the Integrity Commission.

Unfortunately, not all the laudable attributes of the Chair of the Integrity Commission, seem to have saved the Commission from one of the worst traps into which it could have fallen, namely to become selective, and cherry-pick the matters/cases that it takes on.

At the time of the establishment of the Integrity Commission was established, myself and many others who supported its establishment, warned that it will only have legitimacy, and its recommendations to the NEC carry weight, if it does not get involved in the insidious factionalism that has bedevilled the functioning of the ANC for far too long.

However, the manner in which the Integrity Commission has conducted itself and the selection of ANC members that they have asked to appear before them created the very unfortunate yet distinct - impression that there are different categories of ANC members. Namely, that there are those who can expect to get called to appear before the Commission, and those who are considered to be untouchable, and who simply do not ever get called to appear before it, no matter how serious the allegations against them are.

Right there, in that appearance/perception, we find the death in the pot for the Commission’s efficiency, and ability, to resolve the integrity issues that were identified in the Mangaung Resolution, and which it is supposed to address.

The Integrity Commission deemed it fit to call a whole slew of ANC members to appear before it for all kinds of unsubstantiated allegations, and comparatively minor misdemeanours. In most instances ending up being embarrassed, and with egg on their faces, because of the lack of evidence to back up the allegations that were levelled against those who were fingered as persons worthy of their integrity being questioned.

The damage that this process inflicted on the good names of the comrades concerned, cannot be underestimated. A vicious, but journalistically poor media - who themselves lack integrity and are part of factional political agendas - paraded these comrades in the public eye and reported the mostly unsubstantiated allegations against them, as if they were established facts.

In the run-up to the finalisation of the ANC’s candidate lists for the National and Provincial elections in 2019, the Integrity Commission’s conduct resembled at times the actions of a factionally driven inquisition. The fact that after comrades appeared before the Commission there was confusion about whether they had been cleared or not, has been very unfortunate and damaging to them and to the reputation of the Commission as well.

The growing perception, backed up by these unfortunate incidents, that the Commission fails to be even handed, is deadly for its ability to execute its important task. Consequently, public opinion of the Integrity Commission registers at a very poor level.

It is truly troublesome to have to engage the known reality that the Integrity Commission, over a period of time, have been subjected to the fractious and factional political infighting of the ANC. I am saying this precisely because it is not only difficult, but actually impossible, to understand what criteria the Integrity Commission uses in its selection of people who have been called to appear before it. The Commission does not help itself, because its actions are often ambivalent and laced in inconsistency.

We only have to look back to when President Ramaphosa was in the process of appointing a Cabinet. Among others who then appeared before the Commission was the Deputy President, comrade David Mabuza. The Commission was woefully indecisive to the point where its outcomes were a source of confusion leaving the Deputy President, and others, to assume that they have been cleared. However, recently, to many people’s consternation, the Integrity Commission protested that it never cleared comrade Mabuza, nor the ANC Chairperson, comrade Gwede Mantashe.

The fact that after Cdes appeared before the Commission, there remains confusion about whether they had been cleared or not, is very unfortunate and damaging to them, and certainly also to the reputation of the Commission. This type of lack of clarity, premised on allegations that no court has ever tested and ruled on, turns the Commission into an easy and pliable tool in the hands of factional proxy fights.

The unfortunate perception is that the Integrity Commission increasingly blurs the lines in an inconsistent, loose, and apparently arbitrary, process of convening meetings with whomever for whatever reasons.

This lack of consistency is glaringly showed up by the fact that the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests of Parliament found that comrade Thabang Makwetla, Member of Parliament (MP) and Deputy Minister of Correctional Services, breached Rule 10.1.1.1 of the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members' Interests by failing to disclose interests as contemplated in terms of Rules 9.3.6 and 9.3.7 of the Code. The Committee also found that the Deputy Minister breached the public trust that placed in him as an MP when he allowed Bosasa, a company that was contracted to the Department of Correctional Services, to conduct work at his private residence, which was not paid for.

Furthermore, Cde Makwetla informed the NEC that he had received a sum of R1 million in cash as a bribe, which by his own admission he kept for a whole six weeks before he returned it. These are certainly serious matters, reflecting on the integrity of the comrade, yet he had never been called by the Integrity Commission to appear before it.

Similarly, the Minister of Small Business Development, comrade Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who has a damning high court judgment implicating her in an inflated tender when she was Municipal Manager at the Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality, had never been required by the Integrity Commission to appear before it.

The list of such glaring omissions is long, and among others include the Speaker of the National Assembly, comrade Thandi Modise, who has been charged with cruelty to animals, comrade Mike Mabuyakhulu, the Deputy Chairperson of the ANC Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) in KwaZulu-Natal, who is facing charges of corruption, and Derek Hanekom, a member of the NEC and NWC, who by his own admission plotted with the EFF to vote with the opposition in a parliamentary no confidence vote against the incumbent ANC President and President of South Africa, and thus contravened the ANC Constitution.

None of these comrades have been required to appear before the Integrity Commission, nor to step aside from their respective positions of deployment. More names of comrades can be mentioned, but these few examples suffice to drive home the point of inconsistent, selective, and unequal treatment by the Commission.

In the face of this most unfortunate situation, the Integrity Commission needs to be reminded that its existence is to desist from all forms of political and factional wars, since it is expected to afford equality and sameness of credence and due respect to all ANC members.

In failing to do so, the Integrity Commission instead appears to have a designed and orchestrated appetite to deal with, and in fact cause deliberate fallout for those who lost the leadership elections at the 54th National Conference in 2017 at Nasrec, since those are portrayed, and amplified by the mainstream media, as demons.

This happens despite the fact that the most serious challenge to the very existence of the ANC as a democratic revolutionary movement - that allows its branches through voting delegates to determine its leadership - is the subversion of our democratic processes through vote buying. Most damaging to the reputation, and integrity, of the Commission is the manner in which it continues to ignore the biggest elephant in our ANC room, namely the allegations about huge amounts of money that had been utilised to determine the final outcome of the leadership elections by competing factions at the ANC’s 54th National Conference.

Some extremely serious, and persistent, allegations have been made by senior members of the ANC about vote buying, and how this determined the final outcome of the leadership contest. In addition, the most senior leadership of the ANC, whom it is alleged got elected exactly because of such insidious use of money, have been involved in legal actions to block access to bank accounts that will reveal if these allegations are true. Yet, the Integrity Commission has not uttered a single word of concern about this terrible situation.

Surely if the Integrity Commission is truly concerned about an even-handed approach to issues of integrity, and corruption, this critical matter - which eats away at the heart of the ANC’s representative and democratic character - must be investigated. Surely, the Integrity Commission has not only the right, but also the duty, to insist on having access to the bank account statements that contain the answers to what happened.

The critical question - that cannot be avoided - is why have those involved, including our President, comrade Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, not been called by the Integrity Commission to appear before it to answer to these allegations, and to provide the required information in the form of the bank account statements, to get to the bottom of these very serious allegations?

Certainly, no other issue can be more important for the Integrity Commission. It is indeed critical for the work of the Integrity Commission. Failing to deal with this issue, while insisting to selectively make calls on only certain other comrades to appear before it, is already severely damaging its own integrity, and if it continues will no doubt totally destroy its legitimacy.

In the current context of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other Covid-19 tenders corruption, there seems to be a very disturbing overlap between those who are alleged to have been the main contributors and benefactors of monies that were used to buy the ANC leadership outcome, and those who are in the forefront of the Covid-19 looting.

The question arises whether the impunity with which money was allegedly used to determine the ANC leadership elections - without yet any investigation or concern raised by the Integrity Commission - has so emboldened the benefactors that they are now gorging themselves like pigs, without any restraint whatsoever, at the troughs of the Covid-19 funds?

Inevitably, the question that arises is as to whether this looting, despite many warnings beforehand that it was going to happen, was not allowed to proceed as a payback for those who are alleged to have contributed to the vote buying at Nasrec? It is truly a scenario too ghastly to contemplate, but until the issue of vote buying and those related bank accounts - that will reveal the truth of who contributed and benefitted - are not investigated and dealt with decisively, these allegations will not go away.

Certainly, there is no other issue that is more critical and important for the Integrity Commission to address than vote-buying. Any further ignoring of the critical, awfully corrosive, role of money in having determined who leads the ANC will be fatal, and will not only destroy the legitimacy of the Integrity Commission, but eventually the very existence of the ANC itself.

Those alleged to have been involved in grand-scale vote buying should surely, when the issue that Cdes are expected to step aside because of allegations against them is pursued, be the first to be asked to do so. Also because their seniority, and their influence in the ANC, can impact on the veracity of the investigations.

This issue is the litmus test for the Integrity Commission. It will ultimately determine its standing and future legitimacy. It will also determine the legacy of every member of the Commission - no matter how illustrious their liberation struggle careers (like that of Cde George Mashamba) have been in the past. If they fail, they will sadly go down in history as those who have been called upon to save the ANC, but failed.

This is no easy task, but it is truly now or never. For all our sake, I plead with Cde George Mashamba, and his fellow Commission members, to finally find the courage of their convictions, and not to continue to be found wanting.

The critical work of the Integrity Commission cannot any longer remain with good intentions, but bogged down by flawed and compromised actions. As I have alluded in the beginning of this article - that is the road to hell ... Being the elders, and veterans whom they are, they know what the right thing to do is. It is now in their hands to do so! The future of the ANC, and of our country, is at stake.

* Champ Sepuru is a member of the ANC in good standing, Chairperson of SANCO in Limpopo. He wrote this article in his personal capacity.

