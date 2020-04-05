Lockdown lays bare the huge divide between SA's two economies

Observing the 21-day lockdown for most South Africans, read black and poor, has been like writing an untenable multiple-choice exam.

Remember that odd question with options A, B, C or D - for which you wished there could be the fifth option: E = none of the above? Then you find there is no option E available? And since it is folly to leave a multiple-choice question unanswered, you end up choosing one of the four - in other words, the lesser of the four devils. That is where this lockdown left poor South Africans.

By day seven of the very necessary lockdown, young property and infrastructure entrepreneur Lynette Ntuli tweeted something thought-provoking: “This lockdown isn’t working, is it?” Lots of comments ensued, the reply by another young entrepreneur, Thapelo Mokhathi, caught my eye. He posited that the failure of the lockdown was due to how it assumed every South African lived in Sandhurst. Yes, the kind of suburb where a two-bedroom apartment can cost you R3 million. Game, set, match, Miss Ntuli and Mr Mokhathi.

Former president, Thabo Mbeki, was known for his two-economy view of South Africa. He said that our country was made of two economies, one teeny community of the rich and another for the struggling masses. He was cautioning against the socio-political danger of our gaping income inequality. Our Gini coefficient is around 63, placing us among the most unequal societies in the world. Mbeki’s two-economy theory paints the picture of a Sandton on the one side for 10% of the population and an Alexandra on the other side where 90% is teeming in filth, poverty and desperation.

Since the lockdown was announced, it became apparent that the rich were worried about their JSE portfolio taking a beating because of the 80% drop in the value of Sasol shares; not a 100% slump in their daily hand-to-mouth income from selling tomatoes on the streets. That is why the lockdown regulations had to be relaxed for taxis and street vendors. Not to stop us from flattening the curve, but because it is hard to keep starving people in lockdown.