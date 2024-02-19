By Eric Protein Moseley Most often, whenever an American-born citizen hears about the country of South Africa, it usually brings about the remembrance of a revolution set by former President Nelson Mandela.

It also clarifies that the Parliament is to South Africa what Washington DC is to the American people. Both The Parliament and The US government have had historical accomplishments and are known for their leadership in their jurisdictions and worldwide. As a government or leadership, both have been willing and able to make the necessary changes while leaving the legislative agendas in place that need not be disturbed.

At the same time, just as any other counties, both have been known to make unpopular decisions concerning the general population. Even though the governments are supposed to be a platform that lays down the foundations designed by its founders for the goodness of all who are citizens, the newer generation of politicians has fallen more on what the people desire than what is right or wrong — making it difficult for leaders to govern honestly. In reality, it is not the fault of the politicians, but more the lack of responsibility of the voters, bringing the unhoused to the forefront as they do other topics such as abortion, crime, and the economy.

Let's use the unhoused as an example. Homelessness is on the rise on an international level, but not many incumbents speak on behalf of it in their campaigns, because it’s not what they hear their voters raise as a concern. Different countries often use different definitions for the unhoused.

To Council (HSRC) cite estimates of 100,000–200,000 people living on the streets across the country of SA while USA Today says the US has a homeless population from the 2023 report estimates that approximately 653,100 people were experiencing rough sleeping on a single night in 2023. Worldwide statistics on the unhoused, in conjunction with Wikipedia, state it is estimated that 150 million people are homeless worldwide. Habitat for Humanity estimated in 2016 that 1.6 billion people reside in "inadequate shelter".

Have you ever heard the song ‘You Can't Always Get What You Want’ by The Rolling Stones? In reality, we can't always get what we want unless we demand the people we want it from to deliver. If you talk to just about anyone cautious, they would most likely agree that unhoused issues are a growing concern that needs handling more cautiously than previously.

In my contribution — I have launched a worldwide campaign called "Mandate Future Political Leaders to Prioritize Homelessness. Change. ORG." I am asking those in South Africa to consider joining the campaign to assist the movement in moving forward. Solutions So, in a sense, if we were to all merge as one world and mandate our future political leaders to end the unhoused crisis, we can always get what we want, we must first want it to begin with. And with the growing number of homeless, stemming from Africa to the US and beyond should all want to see a curb within the homeless population.