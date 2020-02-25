A story in one of Independent Media’s newspapers at the weekend revealed that the municipality, between 2018 and 2019, spent R476 000 buying bottled water to quench the thirst of its employees and fatten the pockets of an unknown tenderpreneur.
According to the council’s supply chain management report, it has no records of who had been given the tender. Making this matter even more appalling is the fact that people who live in towns serviced by the cash-strapped FTLM continue to have limited access to water, despite several bulk water systems being launched recently.
This questionable water-bottle transaction spits in the face of the half a million people who reside in that municipality, which once lost R245million in irregular investments made with the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.
The FTLM is just the tip of the iceberg of the mess that the country finds itself in due to poor financial management and bad decision-making by people in charge of government departments and state-owned entities (SOEs).