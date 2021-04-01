Media freedom and democracy under siege

By Dr Iqbal Survé THIS past week, we have seen an intolerance of different views especially in relation to the politics of the country. Despite people claiming to want media freedom, Independent Media journalists and editors have been attacked for writing stories that go against the mainstream narrative peddled by the other media. This attack on Independent Media, its journalists and editors has now been extended to a full-frontal attack on myself and the Sekunjalo Group. Various institutions are being engaged to fight these battles, leading to Sekunjalo recently encouraging Independent Media and AYO Technology Solutions to make presentations to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance (Scof) outlining their position. This after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni indicated that it was important for Parliament to hear their side of the story, especially in relation to the PIC Commission of Inquiry Report. The presentations, by the AYO chairperson and the Independent Media chief operations officer, clearly set out the campaign of the Sekunjalo Group companies.

Investment in the media

So, what is the crime that Sekunjalo has committed? Well, its only crime is that it invested in the media industry and drove transformation in the media industry, which included a narrative that was factual, honest, presented both sides of the story but with a strong focus on socio-economic transformation and justice.

This is very much against the mainstream narrative peddled by apartheid-era media companies such as Media24 and media entities that are largely run by the establishment and have not transformed to date.

As South Africans, we are very proud of our Constitution and that it is one of the most liberal constitutions in the world. Indeed, we should be proud of it in that it was a Constitution written in the blood of sacrifice especially by the majority who opposed apartheid.

While our Constitution had very noble objectives, especially towards equality and non-discriminatory practices, it did not take into account that the levers of power remain largely with the establishment and untransformed entities. For example, with the economy, regulatory institutions such as banks, financial regulators and others, remain largely untransformed.

What the Constitution did not foresee was that those who control the capital markets and the financial institutions could hinder socio-economic transformation, and this remains the juxtaposition of two opposing forces. One is a Constitution that seeks to achieve social justice but an economy that is controlled by a few that is not interested in social justice.

Diversity of views

Media freedom is about genuinely allowing different points of view to exist in a society as long as what is published is accurate, fair and everyone is given an opportunity to present their side of the story. This has been a cornerstone of how Independent Media has operated since it was bought by Sekunjalo.

The more than 1500 people employed by Independent Media are part of a team that produces outstanding journalism, with an angle that is different to the mainstream narrative. It is this difference that creates a paranoid state with our detractors, and especially with those in power.

Our detractors do not want a multiplicity of viewpoints, they would prefer a narrative that is uniform and speaks to an angle or storyline that presents the current status quo as having no faults and being able to do no wrong.

The reality, however, is that South Africa today finds itself in a position, where those in power in the economy and those with political power, use the instruments of power not for the benefit of the people but for self-enrichment at the expense of the majority of the people.

Our journalists, at grave danger to themselves, publish on a regular basis the crude looting of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and municipalities and other areas of government. It is fair to say that the looting of Eskom in the last few years if one were to examine closely the contracts of Eskom, pales into insignificance whatever has happened at Eskom prior to the current leadership.

It is inconceivable that Eskom is able to allocate tens of billions of rand in contracts to one grouping, and at the stroke of a pen, increase the price paid by Eskom to this grouping to deliver super profits to this grouping.

It should be of grave concern to everyone that there is a huge conflict of interest when the recipients of such favours are donors to individuals, and in other cases, are family members of former board members of Eskom.

Looting at Eskom

This is just one example of wholesale looting of an SOE now with R450 billion worth of debt, leading to higher prices for electricity and power, which may result in insolvency or bankruptcy, which will see a forced sale into separate business units.

It is only a free press or where there is media freedom and where the journalists, editors and owners are not harassed and crucified for having the courage to publish such information that can assist our Constitutional obligations and our democracy.

It is Independent Media that broke the story and the looting that occurred at the most critical time in recent history with the Covid-19 when we exposed corruption related to the rollout of protective personal equipment (PPE). It is Independent Media that published the CR17 bank statements in order to encourage transparency from those in power and to ensure the public knows who funds those in power so that where there are conflicts, such as occurring currently at Eskom and the PPE procurement, they can be known by the public.

Independent Media exposes these relationships between the establishment and others that lead to the looting of the state, retard socio-economic transformation and create a mirage that we are in a democracy. Our democracy is at risk when authoritarianism emerges, when there is an intolerance of diverse views and when those in power, as well as those who control the economy, threaten media freedom by using state resources, financial muscle and regulatory institutions to cripple important pillars of the media.

The attacks on myself, Independent Media and the Sekunjalo group are orchestrated, well resourced and designed to collapse our businesses but most importantly, to collapse media freedom. This will allow those in power to have a singular narrative supported by their praise singers who have long dispensed with the notion of a free and objective media to receive their pieces of silver.

Effects of a singular narrative

This will lead to a failed state, by the time our countrymen wake up, it will be too late since we would have had a period where there was a dominant and singular narrative pretending to deal with issues of corruption, maladministration and maleficence, but in truth was used to cover up large-scale looting of state resources and acquisition of assets through rights such as mineral rights, to purchase cheap assets owned by the state in order to achieve this.

Early in 2018, I had the good fortune of sitting in a knowledgeable group of those with proximity to those in power, both economically and politically, and when it was mentioned that those in power would accumulate hundreds of billions of rand in wealth through family and friends over the next decade, this pales in significance to whatever happened to the periods of former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe or Jacob Zuma’s administrations.

The only entity that is able to stop this kind of looting on a scale unseen before is a media that is able to be genuinely free and report on what takes place.

When media freedom is at risk, our democracy is at risk, when our democracy is at risk, it means that the socio-economic objectives become increasingly less achievable, and we set ourselves on course for decades of impoverishment for the vast majority of people.

This is what happened in several countries in other parts of the world under the guise of a new beginning and that, ultimately, led to democratic failure and socio-economic disasters. It is important that the country, the public, the people not only defend our right to exist as Independent Media, but also the rights of ownership of the importance of this institution, the rights of our journalists and employees to work together to provide diversity in the narrative.

Failure to act and defended Independent Media and our democracy will lead to mobocracy, authoritarianism and system failure. Cry our beloved country!

* Dr Iqbal Survé is the executive chairperson of Independent Media.