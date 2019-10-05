Hendrik Verwoerd and DF Malan must be singing in their graves as millions of black youth, African and coloured in particular, continue to be condemned to being hewers of wood and drawers of water.
No doubt, very few developing countries’ tertiary education systems can manage to send their entire populations to colleges and universities. With over a billion people each, emerging economies such as China and India cannot afford to send every single citizen to college, never mind university.
We must agree too, that not everyone should go to university nor even college but the development of critical and scarce skills remain a developmental imperative for South Africa. Artisans, among other technical skills, are sorely needed.
According to the UN Development Programme’s Human Development Reports, in 1994, the expected number of years in schooling was 12 years for South Africa. By 2017, with the introduction of Grade R, it had increased to 13 years. The report suggests that this is the number of years of schooling that a child of school entrance age can expect to receive if prevailing patterns of age-specific enrolment rates persist throughout the child’s life.