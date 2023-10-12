Money and mental health: Six ways you can overcome your financial trauma

By Charnel Collins Whether it manifests itself as a strained relationship with money or as past trauma experiences unrelated to finances but exhibited through unhealthy financial behaviours, financial trauma affects South Africans from all walks of life.

October is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the often-overlooked psychological aspects of money lead many consumers to adopt unhealthy financial habits that end up entrapping them in the debt cycle. After over a decade of assisting consumers struggling with their finances, one of the main contributors to financial trauma in South Africa was poverty and/or general financial strain, which happens to be the daily lived experience of many people in this country. From historical poverty to present-day economic pressures, scarcity of money affects many South Africans.

Financial trauma normalises poor financial habits like living pay cheque to pay cheque, high debt levels, and a lack of financial planning, and no emergency fund. Furthermore, the effects of financial trauma can have significant emotional repercussions, potentially leading to feelings of inferiority and anxiety. People experiencing financial hardships undergo huge emotional distress, especially when they struggle to find suitable employment or meet their income aspirations. That embarrassment and avoidance are also common outcomes of financial trauma. Here are two self-reflection questions consumers can use to gauge their financial trauma and better understand their relationship with money:

– Do you ever find yourself feeling strongly compelled to make a purchase, only to feel a sense of emptiness after buying it? – Do you often feel extremely anxious when buying something that could greatly enhance your life, even when you have more than sufficient funds available? If your answers to both questions are yes, you are likely experiencing financial trauma.

Here are some strategies to help you address your financial trauma: 1. Educate yourself and learn from your mistakes: Seek resources and products to assist you. 2. Be proactive: Take proactive steps towards improving your finances, including:

– Create a budget to gain a realistic understanding of your finances. – List your debts from smallest to largest and pay off the smallest debts first. 3. Increase your work value and cash flow: Upgrade your skill set or explore side hustles.

4. Manage your stress: Prioritise self-care, including physical exercise, and strive for positivity. 5. Seek professional help: A counsellor or therapist can help you work through your financial trauma by providing coping strategies and emotional support. 6. Consult a financial adviser: Collaborating with a financial adviser can offer professional planning and guidance in creating a roadmap to financial recovery.

As South Africans grapple with financial trauma, the conversation around money and mental health becomes increasingly important in dealing with monetary struggles. By acknowledging the psychological impact of money and implementing strategies for healing, people can take a significant step towards a better financial future. * Charnel Collins is the CEO of National Debt Advisors.