The Concerned Africans Forum (CAF) calls on President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to strongly consider a special Covid-19 grant for the poorest segment in our society. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)  
Mr President, a special Covid-19 grant would help those who have nothing

By The Concerned Africans Forum (CAF) Time of article published 36m ago

This is an open statement to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet of South Africa from the members of the Concerned Africans Forum (CAF). Their names can be found at the bottom of this statement.

Firstly, we would like to take this opportunity to commend you and the government for the decisive  steps taken to curb and manage the spread of this Covid-19 pandemic. 

We also would like to  commend you for engaging the indigenous healers in our country, and recommend that Minister of  Health Dr Zweli Mkhize continues to engage the members of this institution.  Indigenous healers  are closely in touch with the poorest of the poor in our nation; let us together find solutions to the  challenges facing that sector of our nation, during these trying times.

The Concerned Africans Forum is in agreement with your assessment, as indicated in your press  releases, that there are three areas of critical focus as we move forward in curbing this pandemic in  South Africa.

Firstly, an intensified public health response to slow down and reduce infections. Secondly, a comprehensive package of economic support measures to assist businesses and  individuals affected by the pandemic. Thirdly, a programme of increased social support to protect poor and vulnerable households.

The focus of our statement, Mr President, is the third area.

In this regard we would like to echo calls made from various quarters for our government to strongly  consider a special Covid-19 grant or a basic income grant for the poorest segment in our society.

There are more than 6 million citizens who neither have employment nor qualify for social  assistance from our government, and hence will have nothing during the trying times of the  lockdown period and throughout the course of the pandemic. These 6 million citizens include many  of the 18-59-year-old men and women in our country.

CAF strongly recommends direct income transfers to lower-income households, in the form of a  special Covid-19 grant and/or a universal basic income grant. Creativity is needed to speed up  delivery, including income transfers via digital payment mechanisms. We appreciate the practical
difficulties involved.

Only if this process proves impossible to administer for all those citizens not on the government  system due to the required verification and biometric requirements in place, then another proposal,  which is also endorsed by numerous NGOs in the child support sectors has been put forward. This is  the temporary increasing of the existing child support grants.

Here we must remember that many of the children who are no longer recipients of the grant  because they fall outside the 18 year old cut-off, are still living with their respective parents and  hence such an increase could also benefit them. We already have them on the government system
by virtue of their having been recipients not so long ago.

It is common cause now that by the end of March 2020, 84 countries had introduced or adapted  social protection and jobs programmes in response to Covid-19. The most widely used intervention  was social assistance (non-contributory cash transfers). Perhaps SASSA cannot enrol new
beneficiaries into the social grant system during lockdown because the required verification and  biometric requirements cannot be completed. The quickest and simplest way, however, to channel  much-needed cash into poor households is via existing beneficiaries.

The child support grant (CSG) is well established. It is by far the biggest grant in terms of numbers,  reaching 12.8 million children – nearly two thirds of all children in South Africa. It is received every  month by over seven million adult beneficiaries and contributes to the income of nearly 5.7 million  households. 

Although child support grants are meant to be spent directly on the children to whom  they are allocated, they effectively become part of household budgets and help to support entire  households. Therefore, increasing this grant is likely to benefit other members of the household.

Mr President, we all know that without some of these desperately needed measures for the poor,  they will most certainly fall further into destitution. Many others will most certainly suffer job losses  on a large scale, with falling incomes and businesses closing, this situation will simply become
critically untenable. 

Our government must ensure food security and food sovereignty through a  coordinated and safe roll-out of food packages in food-stressed neighbourhoods; and furthermore  ensure free mobile data and public internet access, to keep the public informed. These measures  should accompany the direct income transfers CAF has outlined above.

We must do this not because we are worried about poor communities protesting and causing havoc  on our streets, Mr President, but because this is the right thing to do. Period. 

We remain confident  that as your team consider all options open to them, this proposal will also receive the necessary  consideration.

CAF would like to take this opportunity to again say thank you to you and the team for a sterling job  and for providing the nation with the requisite leadership in this very trying time. We also want to  agree wholeheartedly, with your sentiments that indeed, we shall recover. We shall overcome.
All the very best Mr President.

Mongane Serote;  Aziz Pahad;  Oscar van Heerden;  Fazel Randera;  Zanele Dlamini; David Monyae;  Essop Pahad; Moeletsi Mbeki;  Sheila Sisulu; Mavuso Msimang;  Garth le Pere; David Maimela;  Barney Pityana; Max Bokwana;  Motlatsi Tsiane; Anthoni van Nieuwkerk;  Puseletso Sauli; Richard Smith;  Chris Landsberg; and John Tesha

* The views expressed here are not necessarily those of IOL.
