File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

I would like to share a positive experience I had at Cape Town International Airport recently. I arrived on Saturday, January 18, after a long and tiring flight from London and was met by my neighbour. On arriving home about an hour later, I discovered that I had left my carry-on bag in the trolley at the “drop and go” area, and I immediately decided to return to the airport to try to find my bag.

About five minutes after I left, my neighbour realised that I would be in a state of panic and so his wife tried to call me on my cellphone, but I did not answer, as my phone was in my carry-on bag. When I did not answer she ended the call, but soon thereafter her phone rang and when she recognised my number, she said my name and identified herself. Imagine the surprise when someone said “No ma’m, this is Sergeant Swarts and I have your bag here in safekeeping at the police cubicle at the ‘drop and go’ area”.

What transpired next is truly wonderful. Sergeant Swarts and his colleague were patrolling that area when he noticed this bag in the trolley. He decided to take it to his sub-station office where he opened it to make sure there was no bomb inside. What he did find were my two cellphones, iPad, passport, credit cards and an envelope with a substantial amount of cash. This he explained to my neighbour’s wife, and they immediately set off for the airport as they realised I would be in a state of panic and would not easily find this office.

Meanwhile I had been running around the airport, being sent from pillar to post until I ended up at the airport police station, where they claimed to have no knowledge of my lost bag.