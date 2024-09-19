National Press Club event unpacks real outcomes of FOCAC Summit

By Paul Zilungisele Tembe On Friday, 13 September the South African National Press Club and the Chinese Embassy hosted a post-FOCAC Media Network event at the African Pride Café in Pretoria. The event was attended by dignitaries beginning with President Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, representatives of the GCIS and representatives from majority media outlets from print and television including all other mixed media platforms.

During the opening remarks Ambassador Wu Peng congratulated the successes of the FOCAC Summit held in Beijing from September 4 to 6. Ambassador Wu made emphasis that the FOCAC Summit gathering marked yet another important reunion for the China-Africa family after the previous Summits in 2006, 2015, and 2018. Wu pointed out that the FOCAC Summit was the largest diplomatic event China has hosted in recent years, with the highest number of foreign leaders in attendance. A total of 51 African Heads of State or Government came to Beijing. Ambassador Wu Peng used the five “C” as the centrepiece to summarize the spirit and outcomes of the recent FOCAC Summit. The Ambassador elaborated on the first “C” that is representative of “Community”, and that which symbolizes the building of a high-level community with a shared future. Under the theme of the first ‘C’, China established or elevated strategic partnerships with 30 African nations. Such an exercise marked that China had now strategic partnerships with all African countries that have diplomatic ties with China. The relations between China and Africa were also elevated to an All-Weather China-Africa Community with a Shared Future for the New Era. Such an elevation marked that Africa now holds a unique position as the only continent to have this level of partnership with China.

The second “C”, which represents “Consensus”, refers to the shared vision for modernization. In regard to China, this means steadfastly pursuing a path for Chinese modernization aimed at building a stronger nation and achieve national rejuvenation. Ambassador drew parallels in stating that Africa is also moving steadily towards the modernization goals outlined in the African Union’s Agenda 2063. Wu emphasized that it was important for both China and Africa to pursue their own modernization-styles that are ideal for respective parties. The Ambassador pointed out that such a blueprint and strategy broke the myth that “modernization equals Westernization”. The Ambassador mentioned that the six-point proposal on China and Africa’s joint pursuit of modernization, enunciated by President Xi Jinping include principles of fairness, openness, people-first, inclusiveness, eco-friendliness, peace and security had gained wide recognition by African leaders and represents a strong political consensus. This consensus will be significant for modernization efforts across the “Global South” and beyond. The third “C” which represents “Commitment”, highlights the creation of a road-map for the next phase of China-Africa cooperation. Commitment, ought to be regarded as a hallmark of cooperation with Africa, where China has always been ready to keep promises and engage in real action with tangible results.

Ambassador Wu mentioned that ‘commitment’ was as a result and reflection of all other measures that had been implemented in recent years, beginning with the “Ten Cooperation Plans”, “Eight Major Initiatives” and “Nine Programs”, bringing tangible benefits to hundreds of millions of people. Ambassador Wu stated that that this time around, President Xi Jinping announced the Ten Partnership Actions for the next three years, outlining concrete and measurable goals that will deepen China-Africa cooperation and provide fresh momentum for modernization across the Global South. Wu went on to report that in order to implement the “Ten Partnership Actions”, the Chinese government will provide financial support totaling 360 billion yuan RMB. This includes 210 billion yuan in credit line, 80 billion yuan of assistance in various forms, and at least 70 billion yuan of investment by Chinese enterprises in Africa. Finally, in order to sustain the above engagements, China will encourage and support African countries in issuing Panda Bonds bonds in China, with a focus on helping African nations achieve inclusive and sustainable development. On the fourth “C” which stands for “Creativity”, speaks to hosting four high-level meetings during the Summit for the first time. The meeting on governance , participants praised the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and emphasized the importance of China and Africa learning from each other to explore development paths tailored to their respective national contexts. The meeting on industrialization and agricultural modernization focused on how China and Africa can use their complementary strengths to drive sustainable development. The meeting on peace and security offered valuable insights into regional and global peace and the meeting on BRI cooperation meeting brought fresh energy to strengthening both tangible and intangible connections and fostering closer ties between China and Africa.

The fifth and last “C” is “Coordination”, and refers to enhanced cooperation in international affairs. Ambassador Wu Peng pointed out that during the Summit, China and Africa aligned their strategies on global governance. Both sides committed to firmly supporting each other on key issues of core concern, safeguarding the collective interests of developing countries, and promoting global fairness and justice. China and Africa agreed to uphold genuine multilateralism and advance the Global Development, Security, and Civilization initiatives, advocating for a multi-polar world, as well as inclusive and fair globalization. Both sides also pledged to break down the so-called practices of “Small Yard, High Fence”, reject discrimination, and correct historical inequalities, so as to ensure that modernization benefits all people. The Ambassador concluded by commending the work of both South African and Chinese media during the FOCAC Summit. Wu especially praised the South African media for its efforts in helping local South African audiences have a view of a real China during the FOCAC Summit where the process also played a role of enhancing the programme and the impact of the People-to-People relations and promote People-to-People Exchange Mechanism. South Africa had a special place in China, prior and during the FOCAC Summit. First, prior to the Summit the South African head of state, President Cyril Ramaphosa paid a state visit to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. During bilateral sessions President Ramaphosa paid a state visit to China prior to the Summit, becoming the first African Head of State received by President Xi Jinping. The two leaders announced the elevation of China-South Africa relations to an All-Round Strategic Cooperative Partnership in the New Era. President Xi Jinping and his counterpart President Ramaphosa witnessed the signing of agreements on cooperation in the following areas. The Beidou Satellite Navigation System, which will help rid dependence on the persistent ubiquitous domination of the GPS system. Further agreements include housing and human settlements, bilateral trade, agricultural market access, and cultural heritage. China and South Africa issued a Joint Statement on the establishment of this new strategic partnership. Ambassador Wu concluded by assuring the audience and that China highly appreciates South Africa’s reiteration of its commitment to the one-china policy, acknowledging that there is only one China that the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government of China, and that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China.