NO APOLOGY: IOL will appeal Renaldo Gouws racist video press council ruling

We strongly disagree with significant aspects of the finding and believe the decision to be fundamentally flawed.

IOL notes the recent ruling by the Press Council regarding the complaint lodged by representatives of Renaldo Gouws over our exposé of a video he made containing racially charged statements and derogatory language.

We believe the ruling overlooks critical issues and unjustly targets IOL and our journalists and maintains that our coverage was both fair and unbiased.

IOL will be appealing this decision and will continue to stand firmly against racism and any form of hate speech.

We remain steadfast in our mission to hold accountable those who propagate divisive and harmful ideologies, and we will not be deterred in our pursuit of truth and justice.