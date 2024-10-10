Nuclear Power as South Africa’s Solution to Energy and Economic Growth

By Bayethe Msimang South Africa has been experiencing a rare period of electrical stability, largely thanks to the efforts of the Government of National Unity (GNU) and Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Load shedding, once a constant frustration, has subsided, and Ramokgopa is praised for stabilizing the grid. However, while the present situation appears to be under control, the future is uncertain. As South Africa's population grows, so does the energy demand, and the country must plan for a long-term, sustainable energy strategy. One proposed solution is nuclear energy.

South Africa has already discussed nuclear energy. A key turning point was the DA BLOCK resolution in 2017, which recognized the need for a diversified energy portfolio, including nuclear power. The GNU must now consider nuclear energy a strategic answer to the country's energy security, particularly considering the challenges faced by renewable energy projects. Green energy has been heavily promoted as the future of global energy systems, but it has not been the panacea many expected. South Africa's wind and solar power experiments have not delivered the stability required to meet its growing demands. Even globally, the green energy movement has faced significant obstacles. Germany, for instance, decided to phase out nuclear power in favour of renewable sources, but this green agenda has led to unintended consequences. As factories and industries struggle with the inconsistency of renewable energy supplies, many are now relocating to the United States, where energy costs are more stable. This exodus directly results from Germany's aggressive push for green energy. In contrast, Finland is taking a different approach. While countries like Germany are abandoning nuclear power, Finland recently activated Europe's largest nuclear reactor, which began regular output in 2023 after 18 years of development. This move highlights a growing divide: countries where green politics have not fully taken over, like Finland, are recognizing that nuclear power is a more reliable and sustainable option. As green energy stumbles, nations with a more pragmatic approach to energy are turning to nuclear as a key part of their future energy mix. This is an essential lesson for South Africa, which can learn from the failures and successes of global energy policies.

Nuclear power allows South Africa to ensure energy stability while minimizing its carbon footprint. Unlike renewables, nuclear plants provide a consistent and uninterrupted supply of electricity, which is crucial for a country with industrial ambitions. Countries like France and Russia have long histories of successfully developing and operating nuclear power plants, and South Africa has the potential to learn from these examples. Recent developments suggest that nuclear energy could be part of South Africa's future. At the 9th Annual BRICS ENERGY MEETING in Moscow, Minister Ramokgopa met with Russian officials to discuss cooperation in the energy sector. Both sides expressed interest in strengthening ties, potentially leading to Russia playing a role in building or supporting South Africa's nuclear ambitions. ROSATOM, Russia's state nuclear energy corporation, is a major player in the global nuclear energy sector, and its expertise could provide a critical boost to South Africa's energy plans. ROSATOM's global experience in constructing and managing nuclear projects positions it as an ideal partner for South Africa's ambitions to develop its nuclear energy sector. The potential benefits extend beyond South Africa's own energy needs. With nuclear power, South Africa could become an energy exporter, selling excess electricity to neighbouring countries suffering chronic energy shortages. This would create a new business model for South Africa, positioning the country as a regional energy hub and providing an additional revenue stream. This potential for regional leadership in the energy market should make every South African feel proud and optimistic about the country's future. In addition, access to cheap and reliable energy would spur domestic industrial growth, attract foreign investment, and lead to job creation in various sectors, from manufacturing to technology.

It is not the first time nuclear energy has been on the table. There have been previous agreements to develop nuclear power, but the time is ripe for a serious push forward. The economic and strategic arguments are clearer than ever, and with international cooperation, such as the potential partnership with ROSATOM, South Africa could finally move toward realizing its nuclear ambitions. While critics may argue that nuclear power comes with risks and high costs, the long-term benefits often outweigh these concerns. The construction of nuclear plants requires significant initial investment, but once operational, they provide a steady, long-term energy solution. Developing consensus on this issue is vital and must happen while the GNU is still in power. The DA block resolution has already laid the groundwork, and it is time to emphasize the need for decisive action. The time for South Africa to move forward with its nuclear ambitions is now. In conclusion, the GNU and Minister Ramokgopa should focus on nuclear energy as the cornerstone of South Africa's future energy strategy. The challenges posed by renewable energy projects, as demonstrated by Germany's energy crisis, show that the country needs a more reliable and consistent solution. Nuclear energy offers an opportunity for affordable electricity, economic growth, and regional leadership in the energy market. The path forward requires consensus, and with the GNU in place, now is the time to solidify South Africa's nuclear future, possibly in partnership with ROSATOM.