OPINION: Türkiye thanks South Africa for its support after devastating quakes struck the county

Ambassador Aysegul Kandas On February 6, two earthquakes struck Türkiye: First, a 7.7 magnitude tremor at 4:17am with its epicentre in Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş province and second a 7.6 magnitude tremor at 1:24pm, (after 9 hours) with its epicentre in Elbistan district of Kahramanmaraş province.

These natural disasters affected an area of around 110 000 square kilometres and caused destruction in 10 provinces of Türkiye and directly affected approximately 13.5 million people. To this day, over 7 000 tremors/aftershocks have been recorded and the one that took place on February 20 with 6.4 magnitude was also quite destructive. As of today, over 42 000 lives have been lost, whereas more than 115 000 have been rescued and about 450 000 evacuated. The death toll is rising as bodies are recovered from under the rubble.

The magnitude and impact of these devastating earthquakes are considered to be incomparable. In Anatolia, only the earthquakes of 1668 and 1939 are similar in magnitude. The recent earthquakes were considered as “the disaster of the century” by HE President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Despite harsh winter conditions, the Turkish government reacted immediately to the crisis with all its institutions. More than 100 000 people were initially assigned to the search, rescue, medical emergency tasks on the ground.

To date, total number of the rescue personnel is more than 242 000 with 13 700 heavy machinery vehicles. Additionally, the Turkish government has deployed 78 aircraft, 116 helicopters, 38 ships. Seventy-seven field hospitals have been established with the help of quite a few countries and 6 500 people are providing psycho-social support services to the traumatised victims in the region. Indeed, during this time of great loss to the Turkish nation, we have seen countries and people from all over the world stand in solidarity with our people, including South Africa.

About 90 countries sent search-rescue and medical teams during the first few days after the earthquakes; 59 countries’ teams are still rendering help on the ground. A total of 102 countries have been sending in-kind assistance for the 16 days following the disaster. South Africa was one of those countries that responded swiftly and efficiently to the call through its NGOs. “Everyone was all hands-on when we landed” one international volunteer said and continued, “if there was anything needed, help was available.

“We were made to feel comfortable, those giving us information tried their level best to make sure we understood what they were trying to bring across to make the rescue mission a success”, others pointed out. Among those international volunteers was Gift of the Givers (GoG). Thirty-three of its volunteers travelled to Türkiye, also taking along 5 K-9 units affiliated with the SAPS. With their assistance, one elderly woman of 90 years was brought out of the rubble to life. Many bodies were discovered and put to eternal rest, thanks to the assistance of GoG as well.

There are many other NGOs such as Al-Imdaad, Jamiyatul Ulama SA, AwqafSA, Asraf-Ul-Eid, Salaam Foundation that have been contributing to the relief efforts either on the ground or from South Africa. Numerous members of the Turkish Community in South Africa have also come to the rescue in collecting the most urgently needed items at four cities of South Africa designated by the Turkish Embassy (Pretoria, Joburg, Cape Town, Durban). The most urgently needed items and the local bank account number opened by my Embassy are being announced on the embassy website and social media accounts and are constantly updated.

In terms of in-kind donations, so far 100 tons have been delivered to Türkiye as of February 22. These are namely; 860 tents, 3 300 sleeping bags, 180 generators, 600 heaters, 30 portable toilets, various clothing and medicine. Each donation counts. Efforts of our 257 missions around the globe gathering and sending the donated items to the earthquake victims through an immense co-ordination effort have surely born results. For instance, more than 300 000 Turkish and foreign tents have been established while over 3 300 000 blankets have been donated to those in need. Embassy personnel together with Yunus Emre Institute, Türkiye Maarif Foundation and Turkish Co-operation and Co-ordination Agency have been working 24/7 within the crisis task force to monitor the collection and delivery of the donations to the earthquake victims in Türkiye with Turkish Airlines flights on a daily basis.

Worldwide Freight Services and the OR Tambo Airport authorities are duly assisting all the Turkish Airlines flights. Support was not only confined to the above-mentioned campaign and volunteer work. More than 150 people, from diplomats to high-level (Dirco) Department of International Relations and Co-operation officials to Joburg and Tshwane mayors reached out and conveyed their feelings of solidarity in our book of condolences. Anonymous Ukrainian women brought flowers to our doors.

We have received formal condolences and press releases from Dirco and the Presidency. During his State of the National Address, HE President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences to Türkiye as the entire South African nation witnessed. Words are not enough to describe the emotional support and sympathy we have been receiving from all corners of South Africa. The South African government, through the National Department of Health has sent 10 tons of medical aid including Covid-19 personal protective equipment items. Companies like Aspen SA came to our rescue with much-needed medicine and other items such as mobile toilets. The Turkish State under the leadership of President Erdoğan has been working tirelessly with all its organs in bringing much-needed relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction to the devastated region, together with the generous support and solidarity of the international community. We will surely heal our wounds as a nation.

As Rumi once said: “There is hope after despair and many suns after darkness.” I believe this is a time for our common humanity and compassion as a global community. As my minister, HE Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said: “A friend in need is a friend indeed”. This is very much in line with the ubuntu spirit of the beautiful people of South Africa.