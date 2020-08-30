Photojournalists in the line of duty: ’Why do the police act like that?’

The presence of a camera usually provokes an amicable smile-you-on-camera response - except when you are photo-shy, up to mischief, doing something unlawful or if you are a policeman. Ask photojournalists and they will tell you. Recently, we saw a spike in police hostility towards photojournalists in the field during the South African lockdown period. Under Regulation 11B (3) of the Government legislation photographers and multimedia journalists as part of the Media Press core are permitted to perform an essential service of covering news events during the South African Lockdown regulation period. On Friday March 27, the first day of the South African lockdown period, Tracey Adams, a photographer of the African News Agency (ANA), experienced high-handed action from a cop who wanted to arrest her for covering cops apprehending a man in Vrygrond (Capricorn).

"The Officer rushed to me and ordered me to stop filming policemen who were forcefully threw a man down on the ground to arrest him. I told him I was from the media and had the necessary permits and documents allowing me to do my job. He grabbed my phone in an attempt to confiscate it," said Adams.

And on Saturday, March 27, Adams' colleague Phando Jikelo, was arrested at Riviersonderend for taking pictures of people doing shopping for the lockdown, despite having a special media permit and supporting documents. Fortunately he was again released.

On Thursday, August 2 ANA photographer Timothy Bernard suffered the full brunt of the police force when he was hit on the head, apparently by a rubber bullet, while covering the protest in Eldorado Park following the alleged murder by the police of Nathaniel Julies.

Said Bernard: " The situation was rather tense because of Nathaniel's death the previous night. I positioned myself for a vantage point on the periphery between the cops on the right side and the community on the left. The next thing I felt was a blow to the right side of my head that knocked me unconscious."

Bernard was rushed to a medical clinic in Lenasia by ambulance where scans were taken for head injuries and possible bleeding on the brain, but was fortunately treated only for light concussion to the head and discharge later that day.

On Saturday, August 29, freelance video journalist Wesley Fester captured on video how ANA photographer Phando JIkelo was brutally jostled and harassed by Police while covering a Gender-Based-Violence protest at Parliament.

According to Jikelo he was at Parliament since before 11am that morning to cover the #EndFemicide demonstration at Parliament.

"I am really baffled as to why these five burly cops would just suddenly turn on me while I was just going about my work and covering this protest. They've seen me there with the other media since the morning, yet turned on me like a pack of wolves demanding stopping me to take pictures demanding to know if I am press.

“The same thing happened when they also harassed me in Riviersonderend where I was taking pictures of people buying food for the lockdown. It seems like it is a racial thing because I am a black photographer" he said.

Jikelo said this is totally unacceptable because the media have a responsibility to tell the public what is going on.

"Why do the police act like that? Have they got something to hide? Jikelo added.