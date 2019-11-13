I have always been baffled by the global celebration of assassinations of “Islamic Jihadists”. In the early hours of November 12, Israel launched missiles into the diplomatic residential area in Western Mazeh, Damascus; and in Gaza.
Here in Syria, the target was Akram Al-Ajouri, a member of the politburo of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. His son, Mouath, and Abdullah Youssef Hassan, died instead. Eleven civilians were injured, one being Al-Ajouri’s granddaughter, Batoul. In Gaza, the target was Abu al-Ata. Five people died, including al Ata and his wife. Thirty civilians were injured, including two of al Ata’s children. Instead of the attacks being condemned, mainstream media justified it.
And it made me wonder. Should political assassinations be acceptable in this day and age? Have we as human beings not transcended the barbaric acts of torturing and murdering people for their beliefs? Political assassinations do not end violence; nor do they collapse organisations. They just breed more violence, more destruction, and more death. They intensify polarisation and fuel hatred.