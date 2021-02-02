Putting SA’s intelligence service on public display is risky business

Hadebe Hadebe At times we need to speak against certain things, not because we just want to be seen to be argumentative or smart, but the purpose must be to address the principles of whatever nature. As a basis of my argument, my view is that two wrongs do not, and will never, make a right. Hopefully, the people who are dealing with intelligence issues understand that what we see in the media should not be happening. This argument does not necessarily deal with the debate concerning who is right or wrong, but seeks to address the basic principles of running state information and processes that must be followed to ensure the sanctity and credibility of one the most important functions of the state, i.e. the intelligence function. Admittedly, this is one area of state administration that cannot be treated like any other. Starting with the high-level review report on the State Security Agency (SSA) in 2018, and going to the Zondo Commission, intelligence operations and files are a matter of public display, like Miss South Africa’s underwear. Whether we see this as normal or not is not the point. But there is a disturbing feeling that very few people appreciate the role the intelligence structures play, and why their “faces” should remain outside public haggling and petty party politics.

All over the world, intelligence services is one area of state administration that is rarely discussed in public, and the exact nature of security missions remain concealed in steel vaults. Britain’s MI6, Israel’s Mossad, America’s CIA and the former Soviet Union’s KGB rank among the meanest and fiercest secret service organisations in history.

The fact is that what most people know about these organisations is a matter of conspiracy theories rather than what has been voluntarily disclosed to the public. Not even the best action movie from Hollywood will ever bring you close to the nature of the intelligence operations that CIA operatives, right or wrong, carry out to promote or defend American interests.

Not even under Donald Trump, who was seen as a maverick and erratic in his approach, were the works of American spies and operatives, including covert human intelligence, direct surveillance, communications data, intrusive surveillance, bulk personal data, equipment interference, etc., available for reckless public discussion.

It does not matter what the purpose or objective, there is great circumspection in the way that intelligence matters are handled to protect the state’s integrity and the information in its possession. The work of the intelligence agencies is normally handled by parliamentary committees and/or carefully selected individuals to protect the position of intelligence in society.

There are usually no journalists and cameras in those meetings, except in exceptional circumstances, and especially when the agenda does not cover state secrets. But what is important is that the intelligence function accounts to the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence in Parliament, and its meetings are closed.

Lapses in oversight and maladministration at SSA and similar bodies remain the responsibility of Parliament. It is therefore a huge mistake to either make public the nature of information that appears in the 2018 high level review report, or what is currently being presented at the Zondo Commission. The underlying principle is that intelligence operations should never be on public display.

Ordinarily, any state is concerned about protecting its people, assets and anything of importance from both internal and external threats. It is also interested in identifying opportunities of whatever nature and to increase its standing in a world that is characterised by intense competition, espionage and sabotage.

There is an understanding that at any time a country like South Africa can face a range of covert threats to its security, and these need to be countered. If intelligence information lands in foreign hands there could be problems such as counter intelligence, espionage and outright infiltration.

Therefore, the intelligence community works with all structures of state, including the police, defence and other institutions to ensure the material and immaterial safeguarding of national interests. These interests can be security, political, economic and more. Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence is one of the best in the world because it has an excellent understanding of the country’s security requirements.

It is quite normal to have intelligence officers on secondment or attached to other government departments and agencies. They can also be placed in private organisations depending on the nature of the work that must be performed. Also, some of the people who wear expensive suits in shining buildings in Sandton have links with the intelligence community in one way or the other.

Now when it comes to the hopeless ANC and its battles, it is not afraid to lay bare the state’s dirty linen in public. And people like Sydney Mufamadi should be arrested and charged with treason for the central role they play in giving out state secrets. It does not matter whether the information is given out for good reasons or to advance political narratives, there is something definitely amiss at the Zondo Commission.

It is quite disturbing that the ANC’s wars have become zero-sum games where people are prepared to go to great lengths not just to destroy one another, but also to annihilate the state that some in the battles claim to save. The notion of state of capture always promised to wreak havoc, but no one ever predicted that it was going to be a political trial where the ANC would be exposed for what it really is.

The Zondo Commission is a slaughterhouse in the secret corridors of Luthuli House that is disguised as a statutory body that is meant to clean the state of wrongdoing, from corruption to malfeasance. However, what is apparent is that the ANC is at war with itself and has a poor understanding of state administration, even after decades in charge.

Different factions protect external and even international interests that are in direct competition for state secrets and interests. The intrusive nature the likes of Lord Renwick play in the affairs of South Africa is matter of serious concern that should have been dealt with a long time ago had the ANC’s battles not escalated into the intelligence sector. State secrets are in the wrong hands while intelligence is a game of politics before the Zondo Commission.

One can now conclude that South Africa has the potential to become the weakest state in the universe. It is inconceivable that the ANC could go as far as allowing a foreign asset in its Parliament, notwithstanding the public outcry about the employment of foreigners (and naturalised persons) in the country’s strategic institutions from universities to SOEs. Nationalism and patriotism in South Africa are treated as diametrical opposites.

The question that probably lingers in people’s minds is: How is South Africa supposed to handle matters of national security, intelligence and state interests?

The answer may not be straightforward or what people would like to hear. South Africa needs to first strengthen its oversight mechanisms in Parliament by making sure that the committees for these issues are properly resourced and placed ahead of Scopa in terms of seniority. After all, these are men and women whom the country depends on for its survival and sustenance.

* Hadebe is an independent writer and political analyst.

