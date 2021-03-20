Reimagining higher education in the aftermath of Covid-19

Professor Ahmed Bawa At a time when the South African higher education system is experiencing financial stresses of various kinds – cuts to subsidy, capped student fee increases, cuts to research funding, stresses in student funding and so on – one has to ask: * What is the game plan? * What is our imagination of the role of higher education for our context? * Are they deemed to be necessary?

Universities across the world are reimagining their purpose and role in society following on the emergent circumstances shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Put more broadly, the questions they ask relate to their understanding of their relationship with society and vice-versa.

This introspection arises mainly from the extent to which Covid-19 has exposed the intricate connections between universities and deep inequalities in societies around the world. In particular, the way in which apparently easy solutions adopted to address their forced shift to remote learning appeared to exacerbate the inequalities and make more apparent the intrinsic, hidden biases in the way they function.

And hot on the heels of this came significant concerns about their longterm sustainability.

Here, alarm bells rang when small but significant subsidy cuts were introduced, the funding of research was slashed and the capping of tuition fees introduced. And then towards the end of last year it became clear that a significant shortfall was likely at the National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

What we do know is that if attention is not paid to assuring the longterm sustainability of the higher education system, it will be just a matter of time before its erosion will be impossible to reverse.

One has to ask: how is it that at a time when President Cyril Ramaphosa and several ministers exude genuine excitement about the role of our scientists in addressing Covid-19 and other research enterprises, research and higher education appear to be perceived as just another area of expenditure in government’s budgeting process?

One must suppose that imagining new futures is hard to do during moments of crisis and yet it is an opportunity to do so. Budgets are almost always underpinned by imaginations. What is the imagination of our post Covid-19 future and the place of science and higher education in that?

Let’s remind ourselves that for their effective functioning, complex multi-layered democracies and economies create and sustain knowledge intensive institutions of different kinds to ensure that there is a continuous flow of ideas, knowledge, skills and technologies.

Like other social institutions, these too are interwoven into the fabric of society’s imaginations of itself. Among these, universities and other post-school education and training institutions are special in their role of producing new generations of professionals, technicians, social and natural scientists, philosophers, artisans and so on; the kinds of experts and skills society needs.

They are designed to provide students with real opportunities to grow intellectually, socially, emotionally and to become active citizens in private and public spheres.

But universities are also key to addressing the deep and structural inequalities in our society by ensuring that talented, bright South Africans who survive a seriously dysfunctional basic education system may become engaging agents of change and development as they pursue careers in whatever field they choose to be in.

This is, therefore, about ensuring that universities are accessible to students from poor and working-class backgrounds. This year we note that about 60% of the first-year applicants for the NSFAS student funding programme are from families that are beneficiaries of the social grant system.

This is important not only for the social mobility role that universities play but also for creating a broad, significantly diverse pipeline of young South Africans into the economy and progressively into the leadership cohorts of companies, government and organisations.

The public universities are also the largest producer of research in the national science and innovation system, producing close on 1% of the total global output of published research and impressively having a 10% share of the uppermost decade of the most cited articles in the world.

They punch above their weight. And, while the four or five research-led universities continue to be highly productive, the base has broadened significantly with many of the other 26 institutions contributing to the national output.

We see with our response to Covid-19 just how effectively this health, natural and social sciences enterprise can be galvanised to address difficult challenges facing our society.

Interestingly, and not without challenges, the national science engine worked with the government in ways that seemed impossible just a few years ago. There are large and important lessons to be learnt here as we must increasingly galvanise the significant science enterprise in the service of human-centred development trajectories.

Clearly, there are ways in which this higher education system can work better. It has an unacceptable throughput rate, its articulation with the world of work can be improved and its capacity to fill the gap between research and innovation all require attention.

Thinking of higher education as a site of investment rather than as a site of expenditure shifts the national imagination of the role of higher education.

It is an investment in young South Africans and in the innovative capacity of our society. It is an investment in generating powerful forces of creativity. And, perhaps most importantly, as students and scholars grapple with the ideas of decolonisation and other knowledge complexes, it is where in a hurly-burly fashion we are continuously imagining and creating what it means to be South African and African in the world.

* Bawa is chief executive at Universities SA.

