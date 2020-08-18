Religious leaders should be at the forefront of the fight for a better South Africa

By Reneva Fourie As the country battles to survive the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic, attending to social malaises such as racial and ethnic polarisation, religious intolerances, and crime and drug abuse are becoming secondary priorities. Cultural pluralism however is the backbone of political stability, without which, development is not possible. It is incumbent upon all South Africans to be vigilant and to reject these destructive practises in defence of our national sovereignty. Religion has an important and constructive role to play in fighting economic and social injustices, fostering social cohesion, and in creating a loving and peaceful world. During the 1980s, religious formations in South Africa were instrumental in fighting apartheid. Anthony Dietrich, then coordinator of the Inter Church Youth (ICY) on behalf of the Western Province Council of Churches (WPCC) states: “The political climate during the 1980s was one of intense suppression, deaths, detentions and state of emergencies. It was also a period of immense resistance, organisation, solidarity, creativity and liberation theology. There was not a single sector, what we called in political terms - the mass democratic movement, that was not organised against the brutal apartheid regime’s security apparatus. The 1980s was a period of broad popular fronts of which the United Democratic Front (UDF) personifies that achievement. The ecumenical movement of which the youth played a pivotal role was a broad front of Christian churches.”

Such fronts existed in all Abrahamic religions.

Where once all sectors were united in the demand for and determination of an alternative South Africa to apartheid, the building of the new South Africa was largely left to government.

Many religious leaders are vocal about the country’s current challenges, but efforts to actively build a transformed society are feeble. Drawing lessons from the past, the South African religious sector, particularly the youth, can become critical role-players in making the country a better place for all.

Just like the collapse of apartheid was a consequence of commitment, 24 hours a day, every day, by every social sector, an alternative South Africa will not just fall from the sky. It must be built.

The stories of five women from the religious sector, Christianity, Islam and Judaism, who were youth activists in the 1980s, demonstrate that effecting change is not just about making noise, it requires courage and hard work.

Inter Church Youth (ICY)

Gillian Wilson’s political activism started at the age of fourteen, when she was elected as the secretary of her local youth in the Uniting Reformed Church. The following year she was elected as the youth leader of the church, a more strategic role, which she held for the next three years.

This enabled her to establish linkages with other church youth groups in the area and to form an inter church youth group. The purpose was to challenge the Christian nationalist ideology and to make the church relevant to particularly young people by introducing progressive theology and the politics of resistance.

The local structures were replicated in other areas and were soon brought together to form the Inter Church Youth at regional [provincial] level as the youth structure of the Western Cape Council of Churches. Gillian was elected onto the first executive.

Gillian’s diligence led to her being selected to represent church youth at the World Council of Churches at the tender age of 19. She would travel to Johannesburg with the late Reverend, Dr Russel Botma to attend meetings of the World Council of Churches. The focus of the different structures at regional levels were to unite Christian youth from different cultural backgrounds, to work towards a common goal and to fight against unjust laws and practises.

At the time the church youth filled an important gap. When mass meetings of community organisations were banned, they would open the churches to enable the meetings to proceed as prayer services. Campaigns such as “Standing for the Truth" saw thousands of young people joining picket lines, marches and mass church services, behind the church leaders, condemning the apartheid government and its laws.

The divide between secular and Christian youth was bridged by their common desire to bring down an undemocratic and racist political system in our country. In most instances, as youth leaders, they played a dual role as activists in the community and in political structures and as activists in church youth structures. Many members of ICY even joined uMkhonto we Sizwe, like the late Coline Williams and Zou Kota, who went into exile.

Today Gillian works as the Chief Director: Public Finance at the National Treasury providing policy and budgetary support to the National Youth Development Agency.

Student Union for Christian Action (SUCA)

Mary Booysen became politically aware through the ‘Vereeniging van Christen Studente’ (VCS), a body that united Christian student organisations, nationally. Her activism was first expressed in WPCC-ICY as her local church youth group was affiliated to it. Political education in ICY conscientised her about the policies and practises of the apartheid government, which included the unjust laws based on colour and identity. Due to her consistent activism in ICY, she was elected onto the ICY regional [provincial] executive as the gender coordinator in the late 1980s. This responsibility involved championing gender transformation in the church including empowering young women, and campaigns for the ordination of women and an increase in women's leadership.

Her activities in ICY led Debra Patter to approach her for an interview for the position of regional organiser of the Student Union for Christian Action (SUCA) in the Western Cape, which was successful. Employment at SUCA was hard work, entailing extensive travelling; conducting political and social awareness programmes among Christian students; organising protest theatre and art events; and attending national workshops and meetings.

At the same time, she had to be extraordinarily careful to avoid being arrested as her work was regarded as illegal. Students were being detained frequently and the police were notorious for their brutality.

Later in life, she participated in the ‘Jubilee 2000’ campaign, which was calling for debt cancellation for third world countries. The South African focus was on South African debt cancellation. The campaign believed that South Africa has paid its debt with apartheid and other brutal atrocities against us and therefore should not pay back the World Bank and IMF. She completed her studies in theology and continues to do voluntary work for social justice organisations.

Churches Urban Planning Commission (CUPC)

Elizabeth Cloete, although being politically awakened in the church by Dr Allan Boesak, the Moderator of the then Dutch Reformed Mission Church and President of the World Council of Churches, who made an indelible impression on her when he addressed her Christian youth camps, initially started her activism in the trade union, demonstrating that church activists were worker activists as well as community activists.

As a young Christian woman living in Mitchells Plain, she was very curious and attracted by all the excitement about the United Democratic Front launch, which took place in August 1983 at the Rocklands Civic Centre, Mitchells’ Plain. At the UDF launch there was a clarion call, among others, for workers to join progressive trade unions. Elizabeth, then a clothing worker at Cape Underwear, worked with others to form the Clothing Workers Union (CLOWU), a progressive alternative to the sweetheart Garment Workers Union (GAWU). In the Western Cape she was also part of the four-year long trade union unity talks which lead to the establishment of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu).

Organising workers was exceedingly difficult because the security police watched them like hawks, including at the factory gates, and this created a fearful environment for workers to join the union. In 1985 a strike was initiated by them at Cape Underwear demanding a modest R10 increase. This strike sent shock waves throughout the industry and forced the Clothing Bargaining Council to pay the increase of R10 to all workers throughout the industry. This was a major victory and more workers then joined the CLOWU. Following this victory, the security police visited and harassed the leadership of the strike day and night and arrested them for long periods at a time.

Through CLOWU, they attended many political education and training workshops which were organised by the Churches Urban Planning Commission (CUPC) at Dora Falcke in Muizenberg. CUPC, along with others, conducted intense political training programmes for workers on how to organise, the strategy of apartheid, the history of resistance and of trade unionism and the importance of international worker solidarity. This helped to shape her political outlook and inspired her active participation in the Congress Movement.

One of the political tasks beyond the trade union movement included recruiting some women to produce ANC flags (which was illegal as the ANC was banned) until the early hours of the morning. This activity continued for more than a month at a factory in Gatesville which was arranged by Fuad Khan, a businessman who supported the ANC. When the security police became aware, they were arrested and detained for more than three months. The trial lasted for six months and was eventually dismissed because the state could not prove that they were ANC flags.

Elizabeth was privileged to have served workers in CLOWU as their General Secretary; and to have worked fulltime for CUPC and Matla Trust. After 1994 she was employed at the TRC and the Western Cape Government Economic Department. She remains a voluntary activist for social justice and workers’ rights.

Call of Islam

Rosieda Shabodien shared her story purely due to its historic significance, for she, like most pre-1990 activists, believes that “humbleness” and “collectivism” are essential characteristics of activism.

She forms part of the invisible mass of deeply courageous individuals that were inspired by their faith, Islam, to see apartheid as the evil it was and to express their religious conviction by joining the anti-apartheid movement and being willing to sacrifice their lives in defence of the equality and the magnificence of all human beings.

She attended her first political rally in 1981, at the age of 14, in her first year of high school in Belhar. This catapulted her life-long journey of working for human rights and gender equality. She formed part of the 1980’s anti-apartheid student movement and was one those students who, in particular in 1984 and 1985, made the schools “ungovernable” as she was the secretary of the Belhar High Student Representative Council (SRC), which led the 1985 schools boycott.

In 1986 she was recruited to the Call of Islam, specifically to ensure that mosques and the Muslim community of the Northern Suburbs became part of the anti-apartheid struggle. This gave her a home to express her Islamic commitment to justice and peace. At that time, the religious structures that she was part of either were silent on the injustices that were happening in South Africa or some even deterred their members from participating in the anti-apartheid struggle.

It was also the Call of Islam that, despite her painful shyness and introvert tendencies, allowed her to exercise her leadership skills. This was how she became part of the leadership of the Call of Islam, in a religious community that essentially saw no public, let alone a leadership, role for women.

Being part of the Call of Islam, meant that while wrestling with the apartheid regime, she also had to wrestle with the role of women in religion. In the Call of Islam, they engaged deeply with the hermeneutics of the Quran, which armed her with the belief that God created all equal and that the subjugation of women forms part of the edifice of oppressive systems. Thus, an essential part of her work in the anti-apartheid movement was not only to work towards a society free from racism but also free from sexism.

The founding document of The Call of Islam in 1984 already said that there is no justice in Islam without the full, unconditional equality of women, and thus two women were Amirs – not the female form amirah – of the Call of Islam, of which she was privileged to be one.

Rosieda became a member of the South African chapter of the World Conference on Religion and Peace in 1986. WCRP was instrumental in strengthening diverse faith communities in solidarity against apartheid and in breaking down barriers of religious intolerance.

Besides being part of the leadership in this organisation, she was also the facilitator of the Interfaith Women’s Collective in the organisation. This Women’s Collective’s aim was to grapple with, from a feminist and womanist perspective, their respective religious scriptures and sources and developing practises for women to take up their rightful leadership position in religious structures.

A moment that stood out for her in her years in the anti-apartheid struggle was being part of the iconic Malibongwe Conference in the Netherlands in 1990. It was at this conference that exiled anti-apartheid women leaders met with the anti-apartheid women leaders in the country to develop a resolution and plan of action to ensure that gender equality and women’s rights would be enshrined in post-apartheid South Africa’s constitution and laws.

In 1993 she became the Director of the Gender Advocacy Programme and in 2008 she was appointed as a Commissioner on the Commission for Gender Equality. Consciousness that religion at times is still being utilised by misogynists to oppress women strengthens her commitment to continue walking the path of justice and peace

Jews for Social Justice

Jessica Sherman was in her late 20s when she got involved with Jews for Social Justice (JSJ). She was part of the founding group in the mid-1980s and worked on the committee for a few years. Before getting involved, she had a chat with her cousin, Raymond Suttner who was on the National Executive of the UDF, about whether she should get involved in a Jewish structure and his reply was, “You can turn a disability (being the daughter of a Rabbi) into an asset”.

Besides singing and writing her own struggle songs, she was very involved in various UDF structures such as National Education Union of South Africa (NEUSA), Detainees Parents Support Committee (DPSC), Detainees Support Committee (DESCOM), Emergency Services Group (ESG), which was a subgroup of DESCOM, and the Johannesburg Democratic Action Committee (JODAC).

JODAC was an affiliate of UDF which worked in the white community and JSJ was the brainchild of JODAC. The UDF emphasised the importance of working in communities. Accordingly, organising a Jewish group seemed like a positive step to take. The members of JSJ included students at Wits University, some from the South African Union of Jewish Students (SAUJS); some members of JODAC; Franz Auerbach who was the chair for some time and an Orthodox Rabbi from the Oxford St Shul, Rabbi Bernard. Similar structures existed throughout the country. In Cape Town it was called Jews for Justice. JSJ never joined the UDF but it was not hostile to it.

JSJ was Jessica’s first experience of working with Jews across the denominational divide to oppose apartheid. Aware that the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) was not speaking out against apartheid and that South Africa was getting support from Israel, they sought to demonstrate that there was a constituency of Jews who were opposed to apartheid. By highlighting the historical oppression of the Jewish people, they motivated why it was important to call out injustice wherever it was seen. They used a well-known message from the Torah as a guide, “Tzedek tzedek tirdof” which means “Justice, only justice, shalt thou pursue”. It is from Deuteronomy.

JSJ’s first event was as a public meeting around the time of Pesach (Passover). It was held in the large Oxford Shul Hall and it was very well attended. The poster for the event can be viewed here. Jessica chaired the meeting and someone from the UDF was their main speaker.

Within three years, JSJ had hosted the chief Rabbi Cyril Harris on its platform, was involved in organising interfaith events, assisted youth from the Reform movement in meeting with youth in Soweto on a monthly basis and supported campaigns like the Free the Children campaign organised by the Black Sash. JSJ was also part of the delegation of white people who met with the ANC in Lusaka in 1989.

Over the years Jessica has become more focused on the Israel/Palestine situation. She has been involved in organisations such as Jewish Voices and Jewish Voices for a Just Peace. Both these organisations tried to work within the Jewish community, exposing those members of the community who were prepared to listen, to the realities of Palestinian life and to the politics of the situation.

In 2016 she went with a group of South Africans to Lubya which is the name of the Palestinian village which was destroyed in 1948. They held an event there together with Palestinian families who had lived in Lubya and descendants of people of Lubya who today live in exile in Scandinavia. There she sang a struggle song, which was a very special experience, as it reconciled her former and current fields of activism.

She finds highlighting the plight of the Palestinian people as being much more difficult than mobilising against apartheid as most South African Jews are not critical of Israeli policies and come down hard on those who are. Within religious circles, it is assumed that all Jews support Israel and any attempt to raise problems with Israel’s policies or the occupation are met with hostility. Jessica nonetheless resolutely continues to try and create a more peaceful and just world.

Let’s restore unity of purpose

Writing these stories evokes a profound sense of pride, but simultaneously it evokes a deep sense of pain. These stories remind us that there are so many skilled, selfless people out there who are willing to serve for no personal gain. It is disturbing that most of the good are struggling to survive, while the bad so easily rise to the top and thrive.

When we fought for our liberation, and encouraged others to join, we had never anticipated that governing would take so much strain. We never imagined that freedom would pollute the morality and justice for what we had once stood, and that evil would overwhelm the good.

Society needs, once again, to unite across the racial, ethnic, and religious divide; for us to build, it is important that differences are set aside. While everyone must chip in to return us to the right path, the call to rise is directed at the sector, which has morality and love at its heart. The religious sector, and particularly its youth, must step up and constructively play its role, so that the good people in our country and world can have greater control.

* Reneva Fourie is a policy analyst specialising in governance, development and security and currently lives in Damascus, Syria

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of IOL.