Remembering Ratan Tata: My Mentor, My Friend, A Global Legend

By Tarina Patel The world mourns the loss of a towering figure, but for me, this is more than the passing of a legend—it is deeply personal. Ratan Tata was not only a business icon and philanthropist but also my mentor, my friend, and a guiding light throughout my life and career.

Our friendship began in the most unexpected way, during a President’s Council (IIC International Investment Council) Weekend in South Africa, in 2007. We met like old friends, laughing and talking with a sense of familiarity that was almost instant. I still remember the moment a cake was brought out, and with his signature wit, he joked that I should ideally pop out of it! That lighthearted moment set the tone for a friendship that grew over the years—one filled with mutual respect, warmth, and a deep connection. Ratan Tata had a remarkable ability to bring out the best in people, and I was fortunate to be one of those he supported so generously. He stood by me through many pivotal moments in my personal and professional life, offering guidance, encouragement, and unwavering support. When I began writing my book, he graciously wrote the foreword, an act that touched me deeply. While I cared for my father in Chennai, he regularly called to check on us, while going through a challenging time himself. I remember how he marvelled at my love for my father, speaking with admiration for the bond we shared. He saw in it a reflection of his own values—of compassion, loyalty, and a deep commitment to those we love.

Compassion was something Ratan Tata lived and breathed, and he encouraged me to embrace that same quality. He was a selfless man, always focused on giving back—whether through his transformative work in business or his charitable endeavours. Ratan Tata had an extraordinary gift for balancing professional success with a profound care for the world around him. One of the defining moments of our friendship came during one of the biggest incidents at the Taj in Colaba, when I found myself in the midst of a high-profile situation involving some of Bollywood’s biggest stars including Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. During that challenging time, Ratan Tata’s support of me was unwavering. He stood firm, steadfast, and unshaken by external pressures. His value system took precedence, and nothing could sway him from doing what he believed was right. His support was not just an act of friendship but a reflection of his unshakeable character. In a world where people often waver under influence, Ratan Tata remained constant, a beacon of integrity. Beyond his professional and philanthropic accomplishments, Ratan Tata was a man of passion—both in his work and in his personal life. One of the most endearing aspects of him was his love for his dogs Tango and Tito. We played with them on my numerous visits to Pune. They were his constant companions and, in many ways, his best friends. His compassion for animals mirrored the kindness he extended to everyone he met, always genuine and heartfelt.

Throughout the years, we spent much time together, and I was always struck by his charm, humility, and endless curiosity. His stories were rich with his experiences—stories that spanned across borders and industries, rooted in his remarkable business acumen and geopolitical awareness. I listened to his every word when he regaled me with tales of his involvement in global affairs. His business prowess, combined with his goodwill and even temperament, was instrumental in advancing relationships between countries and fostering global peace. Every decision he made, every strategy he employed, was rooted in his deep desire to contribute to the betterment of all. His calm, rational demeanour and his dedication to peaceful solutions left an indelible mark on the global stage. He had a mind filled with ideas and a vision for growth—not just for his businesses but for everyone around him. He constantly inspired me to be more, to do more, and to reach beyond what I thought was possible. His wisdom shaped my thinking, and his words encouraged me to follow my own path with courage and conviction. Even when I travelled to faraway places, his presence was felt. On a recent trip to Iran just days ago, his name monopolized a luncheon I attended, filled with some of the most powerful and influential persons in Iran. They spoke of him with awe and admiration, a testament to his global appeal. His influence transcended borders and industries—he wasn’t just a business leader but a symbol of integrity, generosity, and vision. His legacy is global, and his name will continue to inspire people for generations to come.

Ratan Tata’s passing is a profound loss to me, but it is also a loss to the world. It is hard to imagine a world without his kindness and his quiet but powerful influence. He was a selfless man, sensitive to the needs of others, and always driven by a deep sense of purpose. His ability to connect with people, regardless of who they were or where they came from, was one of his greatest gifts. I will miss him terribly, but I am forever grateful for the friendship we shared. His guidance, his wisdom, and his unwavering support shaped so much of who I am today. He was truly a giant of a man, not just in stature but in spirit.