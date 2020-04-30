Reopening schools may prove a tricky balancing act

ONE would not want to be in Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s shoes at this time. She is indeed caught between a rock and a hard place - between the desire to salvage the school year, and the need to preserve life in doing so. Motshekga’s proposal for matrics and Grade 7s to return to class next week will, in equal parts, be welcomed and shunned. Many parents are keen for their children to return to class, not wanting them to repeat the year, while others are adamant that no school should reopen until the safety of pupils and teachers is guaranteed. The latter requires the country to achieve a zero infection rate, which could take months and effectively destroy any hope of resuming the academic year. And it appears it will be extremely difficult to achieve a happy medium.

Motshekga’s plan requires shortened June and September holidays and a longer fourth term to make up for the days already lost, a proposal which will go down like a lead balloon among unions, which are already leery of returning to class in compromised circumstances.

It will also place added responsibility on teachers to ensure the physical distancing rules are followed. They may also be called on to conduct ­temperature checks and to ensure that pupils keep masks on and maintain high standards of hygiene.

Reopening schools will also place a huge burden on the Transport Department, police and other law enforcement authorities - to ensure that the regulations for scholar transport are strictly adhered to. Can the already struggling taxi industry be trusted to carry a maximum of seven pupils per load? Who will ensure that pupils sanitise before getting into the taxis?

The plan also requires the delivery of hygiene packs, including masks for pupils and temperature scanners, to the country’s thousands of schools before May 6, and ensuring provision of water - without which it is difficult to ensure personal hygiene is undertaken - to those schools without in the few days left before they are due to reopen.

Opening a school should be contingent on delivery of all these items, and the staggered introduction of other grades should depend on how schools deal with just matrics and Grade 7s.

Health and safety must come before the also important need to salvage the school year.