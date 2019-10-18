One big winner is emerging out of the bloody Turkish invasion of Northern Syria, and that is Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin must be smirking as his strategic chess moves have paved the way for long term Russian influence over Syria, which he sees as a strategic priority in Russian foreign policy. Not only have NATO members turned against each other, but the formerly pro-American Kurds have now been thrust into the Assad camp, and as Turkey is sanctioned by the US it will become even more reliant on Russia for arms and trade.
The greatest loser, of course, is the Kurds, who have once again become a dispensable pawn in the geopolitics of the region. None of the big powers took sufficient cognizance of the fact that the Kurds in Northern Syria had created a democratic model worth emulating out of the ashes of ISIS repression. The parliament in Rojava was inclusive of all ethnic groups and encouraged participatory democracy. ISIS fighters were under firm control in detention camps and their families were being humanely treated. The politics of expediency has once again resulted in the destruction of something progressive. Kurdish forces, which had not threatened Turkey but simply wanted the right to live freely with the right to practice their culture and speak their language, are now being massacred.
Facing extermination by Turkish forces, the Kurds of Northern Syria were forced to accept that the Americans were only allies of convenience, and after eight years of serving as their boots on the ground in the fight against ISIS, the Kurds were ultimately nothing more than cannon fodder to the US administration. They were left with little choice but to strike a deal with Assad’s regime on Sunday to secure the support of Syrian troops in fighting off the Turkish offensive. This is playing out exactly how Russia would have wanted it to whereby the Kurds, who were perceived as too close to the Americans, are now being forced into an alliance with Assad’s regime. With the American troops out and Kurdish and Syrian forces working in tandem to push Turkish troops back across the border, Syria will ultimately be able to extend control over its entire sovereign territory.